5,000 suffer power cut in greater Birr area on Christmas Eve

5,000 customers suffered a power cut in the greater Birr area on Christmas Eve.

In some homes the power outage only lasted a few seconds but in other houses there was no electricity for four hours.

Cllr John Clendennen told The Midland Tribune that this was an unforeseen event which required an emergency response from the ESB.

There was uncertainty as to what caused the power cut. Cllr Peter Ormond told the Tribune that it might have been due to two transformers suddenly failing in the region. "These transformers serviced the rural area out towards Kinnitty," said Cllr Ormond. "They also serviced the Killeen area."

Cllr Clendennen said Drumcullen was affected as well and his own premises in Kinnitty was without electricity for four hours.

"We are not sure what exactly caused the incident, but it spread far and wide across the region. The ESB emergency phones were clogged up pretty quickly. The ESB said it would take four hours to fix the problem and, in fairness to them, that's the time it took to get everyone back up and running."

Cllr Clendennen put up a post on Facebook on Christmas Eve telling everyone the good news that the electricity problem had been solved and they could now enjoy Christmas Day in full confidence. "Power is now fully restored to over 5,000 affected customers in the greater Birr Area," his post said. "Hopefully there’ll be no more outages and Santa can safely make his way through the county later tonight!"

Cllr Clendennen told the Tribune that while this outage was not due to maintenance works, he urged public utility bodies such as the ESB and Irish Water to please warn communities in advance prior to carrying out maintenance works which would require the temporary switching off of the service.

If you have an electricity problem the ESB Emergency Report Phone Number is 0212382410. Customers will be asked to provide their name and valid MPRN number.