OPINION (AN COLUN): Goose, duck, pheasant and other delicious things

Rosalind and myself were a team effort on Christmas Day cooking the gargantuan repast for ourselves and our relatives. Thank God it wasn't a solo effort or else the gravy would have been quite a letdown. My version of the gravy was a massive disappointment. It was full of floury lumps. Most unappetising. Rosalind came to the rescue and created a beautiful concoction as replacement, this time mixing cornflour with water before adding it to the brown liquid. Our relatives proclaimed it to be an excellent addition to the roast birds.

The gravy came from a stock; and the stock was the hour-long simmering of the birds' innards in water. The innards included the gizzard and heart. The liver was put to one side as it would foul the taste.

Our birds were goose and duck, a choice which sets us apart as being outliers among the people of Birr. Most of the people I know go for the ham and turkey option. We have avoided turkey and ham for many years now. We find goose to be a more interesting meat to turkey. However, a solitary goose is often not enough for a xmas table and frequently should be supplemented. In our case we supplemented it with duck and pheasant.

The pheasant was very kindly dropped in to us by a local shooter who often passes our way with his shot birds. On this occasion he proffered us four cock and hen pheasants, hanging by the neck by a string. We were most grateful for his generosity. Pheasant is a lean, healthy, delicious meat and most people, because it is unfashionable for them to eat it, are missing out on a special dish.

We hang the birds for a few days. Not too long. We don't like them too gamey. (This is a source of considerable debate among game eaters, with some disliking any hint of gaminess while others prefer a considerably pungent odour). Then we clean out the innards, giving some of them to our dogs and cat, peal off the skin and truss the bird.

Rosalind knows a couple of outstanding gravys for pheasant; and redcurrant jelly is gorgeous with the meat.

Normally Rosalind roasts the goose and duck, but I was asked to do the honours this Christmas. I had never roasted a goose before and I bought a thermometer for the job. After about two hours of cooking I stuck the thermometer into the meat and it registered 85 degrees celsius - the perfect temperature for eating.

People had often told me that I should place the goose on a wire rack, atop a pan, because during the cooking process the goose produces a fair bit of fat. When I removed the goose from the oven after two hours I could not believe the amount of fat which had gathered in the pan. Quite incredible. I poured it into a receptacle which I placed in a fridge. Goose fat is cooking gold and is delicious for making roast potatoes.

Ah, roast potatoes. One of the most gorgeous things on the planet. I parboil them before roasting, to give them that very desirable, slightly jagged texture.

Parsnips, carrots and brussels sprouts were the other vegetables that we served for our Christmas Day dinner. Quite a few people can't abide brussels sprouts. I adore them. I steam them for several minutes and add nothing. Unadorned and crunchy is my preference.

The meal was accompanied by organic red and white wine, which we had bought in a local shop. The friendly, enthusiastic owner told us he travels from time to time to the Spanish vineyards which produce the wine in his shop.

After plum pudding and coffee we sang a few songs, including a few carols. One of us sang “Christmas 1915:”

“1915 on Christmas Day

On the western front the guns all died away

And lying in the mud on bags of sand

We heard a German sing from no man's land

He had a tenor voice so pure and true

The words were strange but every note we knew

Soaring or the living dead and damned

The German sang of peace from no man's land”

I sang Silent Night. This song features powerfully in the very fine film “Joyeux Noel” which is about the brief Christmas truce in 1914, that began, according to some, with the Scots singing festive songs and playing their bagpipes. When I think of the horror of World War One and the hell which millions of young men were compelled to endure, I thank God for how fortunate I am to live in a time of peace.

After the guests had gone home and we had the house to ourselves again, I settled down to one of my favourite things - reading a good book while drinking brandy. The pleasure of a good book is massive for many of us. Reading is a form of mind travel, a way of escaping from our reality. A lot of us have regularly turned to reading during the pandemic to escape from the neverending, doom-laden, grim news cycle. At the moment I have three books on the go, books which feature Captain Jack Aubrey in the Indian Ocean, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry flying high above the desert dunes, and the former BBC correspondent John Simpson. “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly,” wrote Saint-Exupéry. “What is essential is invisible to the eye.”