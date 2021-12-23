Offaly communities are "not happy" with road sweeping programme

A LOCAL councillor told a recent meeting that communities are not happy with the road sweeping programme.

Cllr John Leahy pointed out during a recent Birr Municipal District meeting that there needs to be better co-ordination between the Council and local communities because a lot of the roadside rubbish is not being picked up by the road sweeper trucks.

The truck visits Birr and Kilcormac on Thursday mornings but is not able to pick up a lot of the litter because of parked cars on the streets. Cllr Leahy pointed out that the public messaging service needs to be greatly improved.

He called on the Council to notify Tidy Towns groups throughout the county the day before, on Wednesdays in the case of Birr and Kilcormac, and tell them the exact times that the truck will be operating. The Tidy Towns groups could then communicate this information via WhatsApp to as many people in the communities as possible. "The Council could tell the Tidy Towns reps," said Cllr Leahy, "that the truck will be in the town between, for example, 8am and 10am the following morning. This message would be passed on to as wide a number of people as possible and people could make sure their cars are moved from the street during that time period."

He added that the sweeper truck can't do everything on its own, and it's complemented by Tidy Towns and Community Employment workers picking litter by hand with their litter pickers. "It's a good system, a good combination of machine and by hand," he remarked, "but it could be significantly improved. It's been problematic for quite a few years."

Cllr John Carroll agreed with Cllr Leahy. Cllr Carroll said he gets a lot of complaints from members of the public that the road sweeper is missing a good bit of the litter. "The service definitely needs to be improved. Sending out messages to the public the day before could be the answer."