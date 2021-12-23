WRC talks about Birr Job Club to begin in early January

WRC (Workplace Relations Commission) talks about Birr Job Club are due to begin in early January.

According to Adrian Kane, SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, it is "critically important that a representative of Turas Nua and a representative of the Department of Social Protection sit down with SIPTU at the talks and go through the issues."

He said that so far neither Turas Nua or the Department have committed to taking part.

Adrian said it might be possible that the two employees of Birr Job Club, Catherine Greig and Celine England, will be employed in a Turas Nua office in Birr, "but this is not a certainty and there are still issues to be teased out."

SIPTU members employed in Local Employment Services (LES) and Job Clubs in Laois and Offaly suspended their strike action last week to allow for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Following the suspension Adrian Kane issued a statement which said, “In order to give these exploratory talks the best chance of success, our members have agreed to a WRC request to suspend the current industrial action at LES and Job Clubs in county Laois and county Offaly, as well as lift their lunchtime protests outside the Department of Social Protection in Dublin.”

He added that members on the picket line showed "great resolve" in the long-running dispute.

He said the members "would like to thank union members and the public from across the country, who have expressed support for their action and the wider campaign to save LES and Job Clubs as community run enterprises.”

He added: “It is now imperative that all the parties take up the invitation to talks by the WRC and show a commitment to resolve this dispute. Our representatives will enter this process with an aim of resolving all the outstanding issues.”

The Midland Tribune spoke to Catherine and Celine last Friday, December 17th, which was the day Birr Job Club closed its doors for the final time after 22 years of excellent service, a service which was greatly appreciated by locals.

Catherine said it was a sad day, a day which didn't need to happen. She added that she and Celine would like to continue working as jobseeking advisers in Birr.

Cllr John Carroll said it was a very disappointing day because there was no need to get rid of a very good service. He said Catherine and Celine were excellent at their job and had a vast amount of experience. He said Turas Nua signed the contract a few weeks ago and will be opening a jobseeking office in Birr in the coming months. It won't be located in the Local Development Company offices on Brendan Street which were formerly the Job Club's location. The exact location is not known yet. The councillor added that it's very disappointing that Turas Nua or the Department haven't yet committed to the WRC talks.

Turas Nua is a subgroup of FRS and runs the Jobpath programme. This programme is due to be replaced on Tuesday January 4th by the Regional Employment Service (RES). RES is being touted as more people-friendly than Jobpath but it remains to be seen whether this is true or not.