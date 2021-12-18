Search

18 Dec 2021

Property Tax is bringing improvements to Offaly's towns and villages - Cllr Harvey

Property Tax is bringing improvements to Offaly's towns and villages - Cllr Harvey

Councillor Declan Harvey told a recent meeting that while the Local Property Tax is disliked by some, it is an invaluable source of funding for vital services in County Offaly.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie


Cllr Declan Harvey strongly defended the Local Property Tax during the recent Offaly County Council Budget meeting.

The councillor pointed out that the tax might be unpopular with some but its benefits can be clearly seen in various infrastructural projects around the county.

“Because of the LPT,” he said, “each town and village is being well funded. In Edenderry the roads and paths are being done; in Tullamore there is the town enhancement plan and its positive results; in Birr there is the excellent destination town scheme. The Property Tax has helped us immensely; that is why I support it.”

Cllr Ken Smollen disagreed. “There shouldn't be a Local Property Tax,” he commented. “The shortfall should come from central government funding. We are all paying because of the mismanagement of the country's finances by previous Fianna Fáil governments, and we could have to continue paying for the next 30 years.”

Despite his objection to the LPT Cllr Smollen said he would support the Council's 2022 budget.

