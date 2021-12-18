Offaly councillors clash over housing crisis

Offaly councillors clashed over the housing crisis during their monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.

After listening to an update by Housing Officer John Cunningham some of the councillors were scathing about the government's “Housing for All” plan.

Cllr Seán O'Brien (Independent) said the Housing Officer's report was “very disappointing.” The councillor said he thinks the name “Housing for All” sounds good and energetic but it's not living up to its name.

“Housing for All is not achieving the desired results,” he commented. “John's report today clearly shows that.

“We have a huge number of people on our housing list. If you take into account the 700 plus HAP tenants, which I think you should, then there are 1400 people on the housing waiting list. Therefore we need 1400 housing units to house people. But we are only planning to create 463 units between now and the end of 2026. Such a small amount of new units is simply not acceptable.

“Housing for All is being touted as the great white hope but it's not delivering.”

Cllr O'Brien pointed out that rents have “gone through the roof. It's a scandalous situation. Those on Housing Assistance Payment, after they have paid rent and essential costs, might only have about €40 to buy food. This is simply not acceptable in Ireland in 2021.” He added that inspections of rental properties have been few and far between during Covid which means many properties are afflicted with things like damp and need serious repairs.

Cllr O'Brien added that the Council's housing schemes are rolling out too slowly. “For example work on the housing scheme at the back of Arden View Tullamore was to commence in June 2019, but it's only starting around now. It's the same thing with the development in Clonminch Tullamore. Offaly badly needs a lot more houses and the process is far too slow. Nationwide, the housing need is massive and the government programme is inadequate.”

Cllr Ken Smollen (Independent) agreed. “I know some families who only have €20 per week left for food after they have paid their bills. I am seeing this poverty problem on a daily basis. I am almost overwhelmed with requests from members of the public seeking social housing.” The councillor pointed out that the failed housing policy is the cause of this poverty. “In fact I think Housing for All will probably make things worse because it will drive up house prices even further.”

The councillor criticised the government plan for lacking in definition. “It's far too vague,” he pointed out. “It doesn't set out exactly what affordable housing is. It doesn't set out how it will work for the ordinary man and woman.

“A huge number of people can't afford mortgages nor can they apply for social housing. They are lumped therefore with paying extortionate rents. The rents are so high that they have to live in the cold because they can't afford the electricity costs. Often when I call to people's homes they are wearing coats because their electricity is switched off. People are too embarrassed to admit they are living like this. People are forced to sleep on the floors of their relatives' houses. We can't forget that there are so many children involved here. Children's needs are not being adequately catered for. What we need is the commencement of a massive housing crisis programme.”

Cllr Frank Moran (Fianna Fáil) pointed out that quite a few tenants want to purchase their houses from Offaly County Council but their requests to do so are being turned down by the Council. Cllr Moran said home ownership is very important for people and the Council should do more to facilitate them.

Cllr Neil Feighery (Fine Gael) completely disagreed with the two Independent councillors. He called the Rebuilding Ireland programme, which was introduced in 2016, “a success.” He said Housing for All is building on this success. He pointed to new housing developments in Birr, Clonmich and Arden View Tullamore, Raheen Clara and Mucklagh as very significant projects.

Cllr Feighery pointed out that 463 new units between now and the end of 2026 will make an enormous difference. He said Cllrs O'Brien and Smollen had form. “We know they like to come into the chamber and criticise everything,” he remarked. “In fact I think the Housing Officer's presentation here today is very positive.”

Cllr Feighery added that a big problem is a lack of skilled tradesmen in the construction industry. “It's often pointed out that the age profile on construction sites at the moment is noticeably older.”

He said he believed in individuality of design when it came to houses and hoped the Council won't build standardised boxes. “I hope we don't repeat the design mistakes of things like bungalow bliss.”

Cllr Peter Ormond (Fianna Fáil) said progress is being made and things weren't completely negative as was being claimed. He welcomed 30+ new houses in Birr but added that more housing is needed in Banagher, Moneygall and Belmont.

“But progress is being made. For the first time in a long time there is a pipeline of housing development.” He said they should aim to exceed the 463 target. Mr Cunningham said that's possible.

Cllr Danny Owens (Fianna Fáil) agreed. “The plan to create 463 units over the next five years is an ambitious plan. If we deliver on it we will have done a very good job.”

John Cunningham pointed out that there is a definition of housing affordability. “It is any house whose mortgage is less than 25% of your disposable income.”

Cllr John Clendennen (Fine Gael) warmly praised the Council housing staff. “They have been under huge pressure for the last couple of years. The demands being made of them are often unreasonable.”

Cllr John Carroll said derelict houses remain a big problem and a number of compulsory purchase orders are needed.

He added that houses deemed to be affordable are in fact simply not affordable for many working people. “As a result, quite a few are resigned to renting for ever. Meanwhile the government has allowed a free for all for rents. In Birr, for example, I have seen the rents rise from €650 a couple of years ago to €800 to €900. There is also no guarantee that tenants won't be evicted from their homes even if they have been living in them for years. In other countries there is a guarantee, but we have failed in that.”

Cllr Carroll added that traveller accommodation is very important. “Suicide rates are higher in traveller communities than in the settled community. Suicide accounts for 11% of traveller deaths. Decent accommodation for travellers is a human rights issue and we need to take it seriously.”

Cllr O'Brien told Cllr Feighery that he wasn't “complaining” just for the sake of it but because there is a serious issue out there.

Cllr Noel Cribbin (Fine Gael) pointed out that Edenderry was very fortunate to have 60 top quality houses built over the last two years. “You won't find higher quality houses anywhere in Ireland.” He added, however, that there are quite a few vacant premises in Edenderry. He agreed with Cllr Carroll that they need to get serious about derelict sites. He pointed out that “This government is investing the biggest spend ever in housing.”

Cllr John Leahy (Independent) said family units breaking up is one of the sad realities of contemporary existence. With fragmented families more housing is necessary. “If we deliver 463 new units by the end of 2026 it will be phenomenal.”

Cllr Clendennen said Cllrs O'Brien and Smollen were being overly negative.

Cllr O'Brien disagreed. “I will make no apologies to Cllr Clendennen for representing my constituents. What this debate today shows is that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are not in touch with people's worries and concerns. They don't have the common touch. This is showing in their poor poll results.”

Cllr Smollen said some people in Fine Gael are “living in a bubble of plenty detached from ordinary people.”

Cllr Feighery strongly disagreed and said he wasn't living in any such bubble. He said his only income is from his work as a councillor and that is not very much.

Sharon Kennedy, housing officer, said the last couple of years for the Council's housing staff have been “really, really hard; and yet they have continued to deliver a good service. The housing programme is not perfect, but we are all simply trying our best. The important thing is that we are now on a housing programme trajectory which is steadily improving. This means that hundreds of families will be in new homes in the next couple of years. There is much positivity to take from this meeting.”