Closure of Birr Job Club is "shocking" decision

THE proposed closure of Birr Job Club has been widely condemned by many in the town.

Speaking to the Midland Tribune this week, David McEvoy of Birr First Responders said the proposal to close the office at the end of this month is a "shocking" decision.

For the last four years Ann Delahunt and David, both of whom are First Responder instructors, have been giving courses in the Job Club.

"We teach skills like CPR," explained David. "We don't get paid for our teaching. We do it on a for free basis, because we realise how invaluable the training is. Over the years people who attended our course have subsequently gone on to decent jobs in care homes, nursing homes, the paramedical profession. Our course was like a stepping stone which inspired them in their subsequent career paths."

David said he couldn't praise Catherine Greig and Celine England of Birr Job Club highly enough. "They are both fantastic people. They contacted me and asked me to do a First Responder course in the Job Club. I have never been similarly contacted by other employment agencies in the area, whether Seetec in Birr or Turas Nua in Tullamore. Birr Job Club is a more welcoming, more people friendly organisation than Seetec or Turas Nua. They provide an excellent service advising people on filling out CVs, typing up letters or CVs."

He said Birr Job Club is an essential service, one which should not be diluted.

This is the second week of the SIPTU strike at Birr Job Club. Last week they held a two day picket. This week they are holding a three day picket.

Joining Catherine and Celine and Adrian Kane, Divisional Organiser SIPTU, were Ann Hill and Ita Hodgins from Ballinasloe Job Club. Ann explained Ballinasloe Job Club is different because it is not run by a LDC (Local Development Company). It's in fact run by a voluntary board. "There are about 40 Job Clubs in the country. About 30 of them are run by LDCs. The other ten are run by a voluntary board of management. Unfortunately, in Ballinasloe and the other nine board of management clubs, we don't think we will avoid the harsh treatment being meted out. Birr was put down as a Request for Tender 1. Ballinasloe is an RFT 2, which is why we have heard nothing yet, because we are further down the queue. We think we are next in line and we will be treated the same way, perhaps in six months time or so. We want to fight that. We are here today on the picket line, because we want provide moral support to our Birr colleagues."

The Department of Social Protection announced at the beginning of November that it would be axing Job Clubs in Birr and Tullamore at the end of December, a decision which caused an outcry from many who see it as a move towards a more top-down, less people-friendly service. The Department has award a contract to An Turas Nua to provide a jobseeking service for the region instead of Birr Job Club. At the end of December, after 22 years of excellent service and with a positive reputation in the minds of locals, the Department says the Job Clubs in Birr and Tullamore will close for good.

Deputy Carol Nolan condemned the move. She said she has repeatedly made it clear that the recent history of handing over job support or local employment measures to private companies has been "disastrous" and it should not be replicated going forward. "Indeed I was previously able to establish that the current Jobpath programme is delivered by one of two private companies – Seetec Limited and Turas Nua Limited, who have had total amounts paid to them by the state of just over a quarter billion euros or €247.9 million. I will once again make it clear to the Minister and this government, who seem intent on removing community-based services, that we must resist this model of job and employment support. Not only because it is dreadful value for money, but more importantly, because it simply does not offer the kind of local and person-centred service that many unemployed people need and want."