Hospice campervan on tour on towns in North Tipperary

THE North Tipperary Hospice fundraising draw for a fabulous 5-berth campervan continues apace and to promote sales they are embarking on a countywide tour this weekend December 18th and 19th.

This will give all intending ticket purchasers a golden opportunity to view this luxurious vehicle in which, with a bit of luck, they could be heading off on their staycations or vacations when the weather improves in 2022.

The Campervan, which has been supplied by Pat Horan Motors, Aglish, commences its tour in Roscrea on the morning of Saturday 18th and it will be on display at Castle Street outside The White House from 10am till noon.

On Saturday evening the tour will wind its way to Nenagh where, decked with festive lights, bells and whistles it will take part in the now famous Annual Christmas Tractor Run.

On the morning of Sunday December 19th, they will be visiting Templemore where the camper will be parked in the Square from 11am to 1pm and they will conclude their magical tour in Thurles where they will be on display on Slievenamon Road between the Garda Station and the Shopping Centre from 2pm to 4pm.

So come along to one of these locations and admire this beautiful Etrusco Campervan worth €75,000 which can be yours for a mere €25 per ticket. Tickets are limited to 7,995 and the draw will take place on 31st March 2022 or 14 days after all tickets are sold, whichever is sooner. Tickets will be available at designated locations in each town throughout the weekend and are available online at any time at www.winacamper.ie

The perfect Christmas Gift

If you’re struggling to find that gift for the person who has everything why not give them a ticket or two in our draw and in doing so you will be supporting the wonderful work being done by North Tipperary Hospice throughout the County over the past 30 years. They rely on you to fund their In-Home Care Services as well as supporting cancer patients and their families through their Cancer Support Centres, Suaimhneas in Nenagh and Suir Haven in Thurles as well as their Outreach Centre in Roscrea. They are so grateful for your continuing support and are confident that you will help us to make this venture a resounding success.

Pop-Up Shop in Nenagh

Their hardworking Nenagh Fundraising Committee are operating a pop-up shop in CICI (beside Easons) on Pearse St which will open daily from 11am to 5pm from Thursday December 16th to Wednesday December 22nd, so you can pop along and get from tickets there from one of their volunteers. They look forward to meeting and greeting you all.

What else is on?

They are continually blown away by the efforts many individuals and groups make to raise much needed funds. This Christmas, as indeed for many in the past, Pat and Patricia Ahearn have once again switched on their magnificent Christmas Lights Show at their home in Yewston. Bring along all the kiddies to see this amazing Christmas Wonderland where donations will be accepted for North Tipperary Hospice and Carmha.

Their friends in the Yougharra Christmas Swim are celebrating their 30th annual event and this year due to Covid restrictions the swim will take place virtually with all proceeds going to North Tipp Hospice. Full details are available on their Facebook page and donations can be made through the iDonate platform.

The Nenagh Brass Band will give their traditional Christmas Eve Concert at the Market Cross from 2pm to 3.30pm approx. and they have yet again selected the Hospice as the sole beneficiary of all donations received. Come along to enjoy the music and immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit.

They thank all those generous people for their time and efforts on their behalf and wish them and all their loyal supporters and their families a very happy and safe Christmas and a peaceful, healthy and prosperous New Year.