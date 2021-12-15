Search

15 Dec 2021

Successful Birr hurlers bring trophy to local school

Some of the boys from St Brendan's PS with members of the Bir intermediate team.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

St Brendan's CS Birr was honoured last week to welcome some members of the victorious Birr intermediate hurling team to the school.
Traditionally there would be a big whole school welcome for a county win but Covid safety meant a small outdoor gathering with 5th and 6th class bubbles.
Captain Mick Mulrooney and coach Johnny Kelly along with players told the boys about the great win and the importance of working hard to achieve these days - there were many tough days and great sacrifices which led to this point so they hope the boys will get inspiration from this visit.
It was heartening to hear how these men fondly remember starting their hurling at school and of the friends they still have from playing the game together. The boys were encouraged to make the most of the excellent school coaching now with Adrian Clancy.
The boys got some lovely photos with the cup and some hurls signed and please God the next time Birr come back with a county title they will lift the roof off the hall with a welcome.

