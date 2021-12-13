Pullough community group seek Council's assistance

The Dernagun and Pullough Community Group Garden.
CLLR Clare Claffey told the December meeting of Birr Municipal District that the Dernagun & Pullough Community Group need assistance with their community garden.
“They are a very good group,” she remarked, “but unfortunately their garden has become overgrown and I think they could do with a little bit of the Council's help.
"Could the Council please help them a little bit to get the garden back to a decent standard?”
