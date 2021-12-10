Search

10 Dec 2021

Kelly calls for "radical rethink" of public services

Kelly calls for "radical rethink" of public services

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Labour leader Alan Kelly has called for a rethink of the current approach to public services in light of the increased cost of living in Ireland. With CSO figures confirming prices rising by 5.3% in the year to November, Deputy Kelly said inflation has totally outstripped increases in wages and ordinary hard working people are barely making ends meet.

“The cost of living has been a dominant issue since the Dáil returned and I’ve flagged the cost of electricity and gas many times. Yet this government have not taken a single step to help people who are feeling it in their pockets", Deputy Kelly said.

"This year’s budget should have been a turning point but instead it was another wasted opportunity. Prices are rising faster than incomes so people will have less to spend on everyday essentials. Electricity and gas suppliers have already implemented multiple price increases that will cost households over €400 next year in higher bills.

“The pandemic has shown what can be achieved when we mobilise the state. We now know what the State can do when we really have to act. To tackle the exorbitant rise in the cost of living, we need to see the government take a serious look at how public services are being provided", he said.

“Transport has increased by 16.2% with commuters paying a heavy price. The government needs to take real action to address this – including introducing its much trumpeted youth travel card which we haven’t heard about since the confetti budget in October.

“Every section of society is feeling this but renters are particularly caught. Many are paying more than half their wages to rent with no hope of saving for a deposit and getting on the property ladder. We have repeatedly called for a rent freeze and the government needs to act on this. The HAP limits have not been revised since 2016 despite the fact that rents have increased exponentially since then and the government need to address this to protect people", the Tipperary TD said.

“Workers on low pay and minimum wage are hugely impacted and there has barely been an acknowledgement of the crisis they face by government. The Living Wage of €12.90 is even further away for too many people. All employers must reflect today on whether they are paying their own workers a living income that can enable them to live in this economy. It is important that anyone who works, can work with the knowledge that they can budget to pay their rent, heat their home, and pay for groceries. Unfortunately we know that too many people are just getting by.

“In a fair society, everyone who works should be able to make ends meet, and have some savings left over. This is not the Ireland we have right now. We need the State to act to tackle the increased cost of living”, Deputy Kelly said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media