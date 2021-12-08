332 customers are affected by a power outages in Offaly

Three areas in Offaly are affected by power outages following Storm Barra
A total of 315 customers are experiencing power outages in two locations in Cloghan, Offaly, following Storm Barra.
One fault was reported at 9.03pm yesterday evening, December 7, with 276 customers affected. The restoration time has been given at 4pm today.
Meanwhile in another part of Cloghan there are 39 customers experiencing power outages. The expected restoration time here is 4.30pm today. This fault was reported at 11.09pm yesterday evening December 7.
There are 17 customers without supply in Shannonharbour, this fault was reported at 10.05am this morning and power is estimated to be restored at 1.45pm.
The ESB has apologised to customers. ’’Power will be restored as quickly as possible.’’ they say.
