Wonderful response to "a little bag of kindness" in Offaly

Pupils from St Cronan's NS in Lusmagh
BANAGHER'S Corrinne Claffey Concannon is overwhelmed by the generosity of people throughout Offaly for their response to her new initiative “A little bag of Kindness”.
Corrinne has been helping the homeless for over four years, as well as supporting families and various services in her community and county. "The pupils and staff of St Rynagh’s National School in Banagher and St Cronan’s Primary School in Lusmagh went above and beyond and I actually felt so emotional at the kindness shown by the kids," said Corrinne. "They made Christmas cards to ensure every care package had a special message for the person it was distributed to."
Currently the homeless crisis is at an all time high and more and more families are struggling to put food on the table every week. The support and kindness shown by the public is making a real difference in supporting families and those who are homeless.
Corrinne would like to thank all those who donate supplies and would like to express her gratitude to St Rynagh’s and St Cronan’s Primary Schools, Kennedy Mitsubishi Motors, Tullamore Motors, Rock n Bowl Mullingar and Creggan Court Athlone for facilitating drop offs.
If anyone would like to donate please email Corrinne on bringsomejoygiveatoy@gmail.com
