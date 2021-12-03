Remembering Roscrea's Garry Morrissey RIP

It is with deep regret and sincere sorrow that we record the peaceful passing of Garry Morrissey, on November 6 in the compassionate care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, following a short illness.



Garry was predeceased by his loving wife Ann, his Son Gerald, and his two brothers John and Eddie.



He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Denise and Marina, sons Terence and Garrett, daughter-in-law Annice, son-in-law Nigel, sisters-in-law Joan and Patricia and brother-in-law Martin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, his many colleagues, and friends.



Garry (Known as Garrett or Gearóid in the Deise) was born at The Hermitage, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford in 1929. He was always proud of his Waterford roots and a proud man of “the Village”.



He never needed an excuse to head down at weekends to reconnect with his relatives and friends. He wrote a monthly piece in the Parish Magazine for a number of years, and this year, with special thanks to Eddie Cantwell, shared some of his treasured memories in a ten-week slot in the Dungarvan Leader. He was hoping to work on a few more stories in the new year but the Man Above had other plans for him.



At the age of 10, Garry joined the local 4th Waterford Scout Troop. Scouting had a huge influence on his life and from this he developed a passion towards helping others, and a bug for travelling. Garry went on to be a scout leader and helped establish a further 12 troops during his time and remained a proud and active member up to recent years. He was awarded the Order of Cú Chulainn in 2013 by Scouting Ireland, the highest award that can be bestowed on a scouter, for his profound and long service to scouting.



In 1948 Garry went off to join what was to become the Bank of Ireland and after training in Dublin, had stints in Limerick, Tipperary Town, and Thurles, before finally settling in Roscrea until his retirement in 1994.



On his first day in Roscrea in 1959, he met the love of his life Ann, and they married in 1964 and went on to live a fruitful family life on the Convent Hill. Gerald, their first born was taken at the tender age of 7 by a brain tumour, next came the twins, Denise, and Marina, and then Terence and Garrett. Marina was born with special needs and went on to live in the care of St Annes in Roscrea and largely, yet happily, sealed his fate to remain in Roscrea.



Garry was passionately involved in fundraising for St Annes thereafter. Garry had two main passions in life, service to family and service to community. During his time, he was heavily involved in the Parish Council and played a leading role in the finances of the Council, raising money for much needed Church and School bills, and served for many years as secretary, being a motivating force for all things good.

He also served as a reader of the liturgy at Mt. St. Josephs Abbey for 30 years.

In 2017 Garry was honoured with a Bene-Merenti Papal medal for his significant and lengthy contribution to Christian life in the parish. After his retirement from the bank, he continued to support others as visitation officer for retired bank officials and through volunteering with the Citizens Information Board.



Garry loved to travel, whether it was to scout camping, the Log Cabin in Kinnity or Glenshalane, scout trips abroad, returning to his beloved Abbeyside at weekends, pilgrimages to Lourdes and Rome, cruises, or just sitting into the car and going for a spin, he loved to meet people on these journeys and share stories and even take a few photographs.



Garry greeted everyone with a big smile and had a great positive outlook on life. For a man with two hands, he touched the lives of so many, in positive ways. He always saw the glass as half-full, loved helping others, and loved to see people doing well. “Lovely” and “delighted” were daily words in his vocabulary, and he always tried to do a good turn for somebody in every day of his long life of 92 years.

He loved to tell stories and had a story to suit every occasion, treasured memories indeed!

Garry lay in repose at Tierney’s Funeral home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening November 9 th where many came to pay their respects. Removal to St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea took place on Wednesday Morning, November 10. As the funeral cortege arrived at the church, members of the local Scout Troop and the Citizens Information Board provided a guard of honour. Funeral mass was celebrated by Fr. Tom Corbett P.P. assisted by Fr. Pat Treacy, Fr. Michael Harding, and Fr. Michael O’Meara P.P Kinnitty.



Symbols representing Garry’s life were presented to the altar by his four grandchildren, his Bene-Merenti medal (Luke), Morrissey & Associates cap (Róisín), Scout neckerchiefs (Emma) and his Pioneer pin (Lillianne). The significance of these items were narrated by his son-in-law Nigel.



Readings were recited by son Terence and daughter Denise. Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Trish Cooke (sister-in-law), Róisín Cregan and Emma Morrissey (granddaughters) and Martin Currams (brother-in-law). Offertory gifts were presented by Luke and Lillianne Morrissey (grandchildren). Communion Reflection was recited by Trish Cooke (Sister-in-law). Music and Hymns were kindly provided by the Roscrea Church Choir. The Eulogy was delivered by son Terence, recalling fond memories of times shared together.



The funeral was followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. After leaving St Cronan’s Church, the funeral cortege briefly stopped outside “Frankfield” one last time, Garry’s home for 47 years before continuing on to Shannon. Prayers at Shannon Crematorium were recited by Fr Michael O’Meara PP Kinnitty, a neighbour and great family friend.

Three of Garry’s favourite musical pieces, “Dungarvan My Hometown”, “The Marino Waltz” and “The Radetzky March” were played during the short service as we bid our final farewells to one of a kind, a lovely, gentle, and remarkable man. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis.



We extend our thanks to the priests of the parish, Fr Tom Corbett P.P, Fr Pat Treacy, Fr Michael Harding, and to Fr Michael O’Meara P.P Kinnity. Dr’s P.J McAuliffe and Brendan O’Reilly. Staff and Management of Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore and Staff and Management of Nenagh Manor Nursing home for all their care. Friends and neighbours on the Hill, Pacelli and Margaret Breathnach for all their support over the years, and to Paddy, Donal and William at Tierney Funeral Directors, Roscrea for their kindness, guidance, and professionalism.



Month’s mind for Garry will be celebrated on Sunday 5th of December at 11.30am at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea. Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie