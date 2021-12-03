Search

03 Dec 2021

Offaly campaigner calls on rugby star O'Callaghan to stand down from Texaco role

Tom Roche pictured campaigning in Tullamore

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

AN Offaly environmental campaigner has called for a former Ireland rugby star to stand down from his role as an ambassador for the Texaco Support for Sport initiative.

Tom Roche, a Tullamore man who lives in Rhode, said that Donncha O’Callaghan's role with the project sponsored by the oil brand is incompatible with his position as a member of the board of UNICEF Ireland.

UNICEF is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The Texaco Support for Sport initiative provides grants for sports clubs all over Ireland.

Mr Roche said Mr O'Callaghan's dual role is an example of “greenwashing” and he requested him to stand down from his Texaco sports ambassador role.

“I respectfully request that the board of UNICEF Ireland, and Mr O’Callaghan in particular, reconsiders his role/involvement as Ambassador for the Texaco Support for Sports Initiative or his involvement with UNICEF. Both positions are, in my opinion, ethically untenable”, said Mr Roche.

In a letter to UNICEF Ireland chair Paul Connolly, Mr Roche said young people around the world described governments’ failure to cut carbon emissions as a “betrayal” and stated that the Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health (CCCEH), identified fossil fuel combustion and associated air pollution and carbon dioxide (CO2) as the root cause of much of the ill health of children today.

“They say that ‘because of their inherent biological vulnerability, children now bear a disproportionate burden of disease from both pollution and climate change’,” he said.

He also wrote that Global Witness had said at least 503 'fossil fuel lobbyists, affiliated with some of the world’s biggest polluting oil and gas giants', were granted access to COP26, 'flooding the Glasgow conference with corporate influence'.

Mr Roche's letter also referred to what he said were human rights abuses and a 9.5bn US dollar environmental disaster attributed to Texaco (which merged with Chevron in 2001) in Ecuador between 1964 and 1992.

Fuel under the Texaco brand in Ireland is marketed by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited.

Texas-headquartered company Valero Energy Corporation acquired Chevron Corporation's UK and Ireland refining and marketing business in 2011 and the Texaco brand is licensed to Valero in both markets.

According to Valero Energy (Ireland) the Texaco logo is a registered trademark owned by Chevron Intellectual Property LLC [limited liability company] and is used with permission.

Mr Roche hand delivered his letter to the UNICEF Ireland office in Dublin city centre.

He also staged a silent demonstration in O'Connor Square recently to mark UN World Children’s Day, a date which fell on the anniversary of the foundation of environmental education and lobbying organisation by Mr Roche in 1989.

In the aftermath of the COP26 summit, the founder of Just Forests also called on farmers to “cop on” to the message that fewer cattle and more trees would be a “win-win” for people and nature because there would be more money and cleaner air and water.

Mr Roche has argued that environmental degradation is causing zoonotic diseases to jump to humans, resulting in pandemics like Covid-19.

