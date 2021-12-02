Men were illegally in Tullamore during Covid Level 5

Two men were many miles from their home during Covid Level 5 Lockdown.
Two Dublin men were convicted and fined for being illegally in Tullamore during Covid Level 5 during last week's local court sitting.
Luke Kavanagh and Jackie Kavanagh, both of 7 Nutgrove Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin were charged with “Movement of Persons” on the N52 Bypass, Tullamore on February 14 last. At the time Ireland was in a full Level 5 Lockdown which meant you couldn't travel more than 5km from your own house.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that Luke was driving and Jackie was a passenger. They were travelling to visit their aunt at the time.
Garda Patrick Madden told the court that they weren't visiting their aunt for health reasons because she was in good health at the time.
Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined both men €200 each.
