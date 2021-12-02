Search

02 Dec 2021

Six Tullamore men plead guilty to possession of drugs

Judge Catherine Staines told the court that cannabis use can lead to depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

Derek Fanning

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

Six Tullamore men pleaded guilty to possession of small amounts of drugs for their own use during last week's court sitting.
The defendants were Caoimhghin Buckley, 13 Callary St, Tullamore; Jason Gavin, 10 Kearney Park, Tullamore; Maciej Cendroski, 8 Chancery Park Place, Tullamore; Henry Lee, 108 Arden View, Tullamore; Daniel Brown 31 Norbury Woods Avenue Tullamore; and Josh Evans, 8 Eiscir Side Road, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore.
The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Josh Evans is 20 years of age, is in full time employment and doesn't use anymore. Judge Staines gave him the Probation Act. “You will only get this one chance,” she said.
Mr Farrelly said Daniel Brown is 19 years of age and is “back in college doing a course. He's not using.” Judge Staines issued the Probation Act.
Henry Lee was 31 years of age and had no previous convictions for drugs offences. He got the Probation Act.
Maciej Cendroski had a couple of previous convictions for misuse of drugs. “He's 31,” explained Mr Farrelly, “is originally from Holland and is unemployed. He has glaucoma and uncomfortable eye pressure and he was taking the drug to alleviate the discomfort and pain. He has stopped using.” He got the Probation Act.
Jason Gavin had three previous for drugs offences. The Judge convicted and fined €40.
Caoimhghin Buckley had €5 of cannabis on his person. Judge Staines asked if he has stopped taking. He said he hadn't. The Judge pointed out that people think taking cannabis is harmless “but it's not. It can lead to depression, anxiety and schizophrenia. I would strongly advise you to stop using it. I also want to tell you that if you get another conviction for drug use then you will be going to prison.” She convicted and fined €100.

