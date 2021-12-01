Search

01 Dec 2021

21st edition of Birr Review out this week

The annual Birr Review will be in the shops this week.

John O'Callaghan

THIS year Birr Review magazine celebrates its 21st year of publication. It is no longer a new idea, or an experiment; it has settled in and taken its place alongside the many other established events and ventures which give Birr its admired individuality. 
This year also marks, sadly, the death of Martin McCarthy who, back in 2001, first conceived of the idea of publishing an annual Birr magazine. 
 That simple idea was a seed which he enthusiastically planted, and with the nurturing and skilful help of Michael Donegan, it flourished and blossomed, and, over the past 21 years, it has yielded a rich harvest for the people of Birr. The lives of countless people have been enriched through its pages. It has provided the Lions club with their main source of funds over the years, funds which have been distributed to many and varied worthy causes throughout our community.
Perhaps more importantly, that insightful idea of Martin’s has led to the preservation of a permanent record of the lives and stories of the people of Birr; it has managed to, in the words of Patrick Kavanagh; “Snatch out of time the passionate transitory”. That is a remarkable legacy. 
That permanent record has now, in recent weeks, been elevated to a position of being both permanent and accessible. Thanks to the goodwill and generosity of  Offaly History all of the past issues are now available online at offalyhistory.com.
The launch date is Friday December 3rd. Unfortunately, for the second year running, it won’t be possible to have formal in-person launch. However the magazine will be available in shops from Friday.

