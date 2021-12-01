Success for Colaiste Naomh Cormac 6th Year students

Soccer Success For Cayla

CNC Kilcormac 6th year student, Cayla Fletcher has been busy attending training with Peamount Utd in Dublin since being introduced to the U-17 squad late last year. Cayla was vice-captain for Peamount Utd soccer team last weekend when they won the U-17 Women’s National League Cup final against Cork City FC. The match finished with a score of 2-1 to Peamount Utd. Congratulations Cayla on this wonderful success.

Ted Talk By Sarah

Congratulations to CNC Kilcormac 6th Year student Sarah Meacle who gave a Ted Talk at Tedx Dun Laoighre last week. Sarah has been a member of Offaly Comhairle na nÓg for the past year. The opportunity came up through the Comhairle to apply to do a Ted Talk with TedxYouth Dun Laoighre. She created a one-minute video explaining her idea for a talk and after a few weeks received an acceptance email.

In preparation, two workshops were held in ‘Curated’ in Dun Laoighre. The first meeting allowed the speakers to collaborate on the ideas and become familiar with how Ted Talks are given. The second meeting was focused on the talk itself and consisted of constant run throughs to build confidence. In between these workshops, Sarah had zoom meetings with the head coach and peer mentors to finalise the talk.

Sarah was the last speaker to present on the day to rapturous applause. Sarah spoke passionately about how community is vital in helping victims of crime and how we should all try to help other people where possible. She was presented with an award afterwards. The video of her talk will be released in a couple of weeks on TedxDunLaoighre’s platforms.

We are very proud of Sarah’s success as she has been an active member of the Debating and Public Speaking Club in CNC Kilcormac since 1st year.