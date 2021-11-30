Search

30 Nov 2021

Tullamore cyclist hit woman on footpath outside Bridge House

Tullamore cyclist hit woman on footpath outside Bridge House

Tullamore Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Tullamore cyclist hit a female pedestrian on a footpath when he shouldn't have been riding on the path, the recent sitting of the District Court was told.

Vasile Mitu, 16 Park Avenue, Tullamore pleaded guilty to “careless riding of a pedal cycle” at Distillery Lane, Tullamore on November 24, 2020.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said the gardai were called to an accident on Distillery Lane at about 3pm. There they found an old lady lying on the ground. “She was coming out of the Bridge House when she was suddenly hit by Mr Mitu's bicycle,” commented the Sergeant. “She received bruising to the back of the head and to the back and had to go into hospital for a while.”

The defending solicitor said Mr Mitu is 48 years of age and is from Romania. He said the victim's turn to the left took him by surprise. Judge Staines said the injured party was entitled to turn to the left whereas Mr Mitu wasn't entitled to be on the footpath. The victim was in her early 60s.

Judge Staines ordered that the defendant write a letter of apology to the injured party and that he also offer monetary compensation. She issued the Probation Act and told him to be more careful.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media