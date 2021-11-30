Dublin man had €420 of cocaine in Tullamore

Tullamore Courthouse
A Dublin man was caught by the gardai with five grammes of cocaine when he was in Tullamore, the local court was told last week.
The defendant was Dylan Kavanagh, 11 Kishogue Park, Lucan and the gardai found the drugs on his person when they carried out a search of the house at 28 Connolly Park, Tullamore on March 27 2021.
"There were a number of people in the house," commented Sgt James O'Sullivan. "Dylan Kavanagh was also searched and five grammes of cocaine was found on his person which has a street value of €420. He admitted to being the owner of the cocaine and that it was for his own use. He has 16 previous convictions."
Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined €200.
