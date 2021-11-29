Roscrea's St. Vincent de Paul National Annual Appeal is underway.



The Saint Cronan's Conference of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) based in Roscrea is seeking donations as part of their National Annual Appeal (Theme 2021 - Impossible Choices) to help those in need.



They are providing food and fuel vouchers to families who require their help. Additionally, they provide more funds on education at various levels of the education cycle from primary to third level.



Last year (2020) the Roscrea Conference spent €52,000 helping people in need in the community of Roscrea parishes. The main items of expenditure were fuel €16,000, food vouchers €22,000 and education €14,000 and they expect to spend this amount again by the end of 2021.



"Many of you regularly support our work, thank you. Without this help, we simply would not be able to support our fellow parishioners on your behalf. By supporting our Annual Appeal you can help a family through this winter. Your help can give them a brighter future and save them from a life of poverty", they said this week.



Donations can be given to members of the local conference or left in the Vincent's shop at Church Street, Roscrea - attention Conference President.