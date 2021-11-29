Search

29 Nov 2021

Roscrea's St. Vincent de Paul National Annual Appeal

Around town in Roscrea

Roscrea town

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea's St. Vincent de Paul National Annual Appeal is underway.


The Saint Cronan's Conference of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) based in Roscrea is seeking donations as part of their National Annual Appeal (Theme 2021 - Impossible Choices) to help those in need. 


They are providing food and fuel vouchers to families who require their help. Additionally, they provide more funds on education at various levels of the education cycle from primary to third level.


Last year (2020) the Roscrea Conference spent €52,000 helping people in need in the community of Roscrea parishes. The main items of expenditure were fuel €16,000, food vouchers €22,000 and education €14,000 and they expect to spend this amount again by the end of 2021.


"Many of you regularly support our work, thank you. Without this help, we simply would not be able to support our fellow parishioners on your behalf. By supporting our Annual Appeal you can help a family through this winter. Your help can give them a brighter future and save them from a life of poverty", they said this week.


Donations can be given to members of the local conference or left in the Vincent's shop at Church Street, Roscrea - attention Conference President.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media