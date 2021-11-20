CCTV is on the way for Coolderry after horrific crime

IT'S almost exactly four years ago since there was a public meeting in Coolderry as a result of a horrific crime in the area.

A committee was formed that night and thankfully the committee are still going today and have been working hard ever since to bring CCTV to the area. Thankfully, they are nearly there. Unfortunately, they lost James Kirwan and Arthur Elliot since that night, two people who were very passionate about security in the area.

This week Cllr Peter Ormond confirmed that the Arthur Elliott CCTV Scheme, formerly known as the Coolderry/Kilcolman/Aghancon CCTV scheme has successfully applied for and received all its licences/planning from Offaly County Council.

Cllr Ormond has confirmed their application has now gone to the Garda Commissioner for his approval.

The community CCTV scheme is run by the Department of Justice and Equality and is designed to provide support for community groups wishing to install and maintain community CCTV security schemes in their area.

When the Arthur Elliott CCTV scheme receive their approval from the Garda Commissioner, they will then apply for the grant from the Department.

Cllr Ormond acknowledged the work that the group have done over the last four years and their patience and diligence in working through all the licenses and planning process.

The horrific crime occurred during a night in November 2017 when a local farmer in his 50s was dragged from his bed by a gang of four men and beaten. They tied him up in a barn and left him. After the attack he managed to get to his neighbour's farm a half-mile away. His neighbour described the farmer as being "in bad shape." The victim subsequently made a full recovery in hospital. The criminals stole a quantity of jewellery from the house. Roving criminals from cities using the motorway system were blamed for the crime.