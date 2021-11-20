Search

20/11/2021

CCTV is on the way for Coolderry after horrific crime

CCTV is on the way for Coolderry after horrific crime

Joe Parlon addressing the meeting in Coolderry Hall in November 2017.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

Email:

derekfanning123@gmail.com

IT'S almost exactly four years ago since there was a public meeting in Coolderry as a result of a horrific crime in the area.
A committee was formed that night and thankfully the committee are still going today and have been working hard ever since to bring CCTV to the area. Thankfully, they are nearly there. Unfortunately, they lost James Kirwan and Arthur Elliot since that night, two people who were very passionate about security in the area.
This week Cllr Peter Ormond confirmed that the Arthur Elliott CCTV Scheme, formerly known as the Coolderry/Kilcolman/Aghancon CCTV scheme has successfully applied for and received all its licences/planning from Offaly County Council.
Cllr Ormond has confirmed their application has now gone to the Garda Commissioner for his approval.
The community CCTV scheme is run by the Department of Justice and Equality and is designed to provide support for community groups wishing to install and maintain community CCTV security schemes in their area.
When the Arthur Elliott CCTV scheme receive their approval from the Garda Commissioner, they will then apply for the grant from the Department.
Cllr Ormond acknowledged the work that the group have done over the last four years and their patience and diligence in working through all the licenses and planning process.

  The horrific crime occurred during a night in November 2017 when a local farmer in his 50s was dragged from his bed by a gang of four men and beaten. They tied him up in a barn and left him. After the attack he managed to get to his neighbour's farm a half-mile away. His neighbour described the farmer as being "in bad shape." The victim subsequently made a full recovery in hospital. The criminals stole a quantity of jewellery from the house. Roving criminals from cities using the motorway system were blamed for the crime.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media