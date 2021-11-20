Gardaí seize "drug paraphernalia" in Birr house

The Gardaí seized cannabis herb and weighing equipment in a Birr house last week.
MEMBERS of the Offaly Drugs Unit seized what they called "drug paraphernalia" in a house in Birr town over the weekend.
A Garda spokesman told the Midland Tribune that the Unit carried out a search of the house on Saturday November 13th during which they found a small amount of cannabis herb and the paraphernalia.
A local male in his late 20s was arrested and charged with being in possession of drugs for sale and supply.
