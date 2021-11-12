Search

12/11/2021

Much-loved Offaly tree saved in nick of time

Much-loved Offaly tree saved in nick of time

The popular Scots Pine in Leamonaghan Graveyard. The picture shows the branches which were cut off on Monday November 1.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

Email:

derekfanning123@gmail.com

It was a close call for a much-loved tree in Offaly recently when it was nearly cut down by some Council workers.
The tall scots pine tree has been a beautiful feature of historic Leamonaghan graveyard for many years and locals were horrified to see tree surgeons in the process of cutting it down on Monday morning, November 1.
Branches had been removed and there was a cut at the base of the trunk. Thankfully this cut was very shallow and wasn't deep enough to cause any real damage.
The locals contacted a Council executive in Aras an Chontae Tullamore, who empathised with their position and ordered that the work be stopped; which it was.
The executive member explained to The Tribune that while many locals love the tree, there are some who are concerned it will fall on graves of their relatives.
He assured everyone that the tree has been thoroughly examined and is in a healthy condition.
Initially on Monday morning the rumour went around the community that the tree had been cut down. Thankfully this wasn't true.
One of the attractive things about Leamonaghan's historic graveyard is its trees. As well as the scots pine there are some beech and ash (including a coppiced ash).
There are also a number of large scots pines in nearby St Mella's Cell enclosure as well as a large grey poplar. The holy tree at the well is an aged ash.

