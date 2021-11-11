Search

11/11/2021

New North Tipp tourism office is leading the way

The inside of Nenagh's new tourist office which is scheduled to open at the end of this month

Derek Fanning

derekfanning123@gmail.com

THE new tourist office on Banba Square, Nenagh is a treat to visit, Cllr Michael O'Meara told a recent meeting of the municipal district.
He said a huge amount of work has gone into the new facility, which is set to open at the end of this month. “This is much more than a typical tourism office,” he remarked. “It demonstrates the commitment of the district executive to promoting the town and its hinterland."
Cllr Séamie Morris praised the knowledge and passion of District Administrator of Nenagh Municipal District Rosemary Joyce in bringing the project to fruition. The new tourist office would provide a “fantastic window for people coming into Nenagh of what Nenagh and North Tipperary has to offer”, said Cllr Morris.
Cllr John Carroll said he was greatly impressed when he recently visited the office. He said an enormous amount of work has gone into the old town hall, and it's promoting all aspects of local heritage and life. He praised all involved in what he called an “outstanding job of work”.
Cllr Ger Darcy commented that the imagination and spirit that has gone into the Tourist Office makes it very different to similar facilities elsewhere in the country. “This is very different to your normal tourism office”, he said. “It goes a lot further. It shows a lot of imagination and taps into the spirit of the area". He recalled people being frustrated at having a tourist office that was only open for a few months of the year; now the council has its own facility which can remain open year-round, an office which will prove hugely positive for the town and the wider North Tipp region.
Cllr Joe Hannigan also praised the vision of the council executive. He congratulated Rosemary Joyce "who has invested a lot of hard work in the project, along with the design consultant Ann Scroope."
Rosemary Joyce said the contribution of Ann Scroope to the project was crucial. “The office was Anne's design. She motivated us all in terms of her vision." Nenagh’s new tourist office is a monument to, and a celebration of, all the people and places around the area. The office will open following a recruitment campaign. The bright and airy facility contains many photographs of some of the area’s famous sons and daughters, many courtesy of the Brendan Treacy Collection, and specially commissioned art pieces from Gerardine Wisdom, Josephine Geaney, Lynn Kirkham, Philip Ryan, Paul Finch, among others, and restored pieces by John Quinn, which includes a magnificent fireplace that lay hidden in the old building. The warm and bright office is clad in specially designed wallpaper which features photographs from Brendan Treacy’s books. Adorning one door is a unique piece of writing by local award winning author Donal Ryan, in which he describes growing up in Newtown and what Nenagh meant to him. “This is much more than a tourist office. It is a celebration of Nenagh and its people,” said Rosemary Joyce, adding that the office is showing where Nenagh is in terms of its gateway to the Hidden Heartlands, its links to the lake, and it reflects the activities that are available in the area.  She said it's envisaged that the tourist office will play a major role in the historical / cultural quarter of the town. There are a number of proposals for the improvement of the historical / cultural quarter. “We think that in a couple of years time the quarter will be transformed and will be buzzing with activity but will retain its authenticity," she said.

