Busy North Tipp road is very dangerous

THE subject of the dangerous stretch of the N52 between Borrisokane and Nenagh was raised by the councillors during their monthly Nenagh Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Ger Darcy told the meeting that the volume of traffic on the road is very high. “It has exploded as the Covid restrictions fell back,” he remarked, “with the result that it has become very dangerous. Over the years there have been a lot of fatalities on that road and a lot of near misses.”

The Councillor said the problem is exacerbated by a number of dangerous junctions along the route, especially in the Congor area. “Many people mightn't realise how dangerous it is but those people who are living beside it are very aware of the problem.”

Cllr Joe Hannigan agreed. He pointed out that the N52 is also dangerous at the turn to Shinrone in Ballingarry which he described as a “serious situation.”

Cllr Hannigan added that it was “high time” something was done to improve the road between Borrisokane and Nenagh. “There is a huge volume of traffic on it,” he commented.

Cllr Hannigan said another danger on a number of roads in the Municipal District is stonefall. "One of the hazards is stones falling on roads from the stone walls lining the routes. Sometimes people put boulders or rocks on their grass verges to protect their grass verges. These rocks sometimes roll onto the roads causing a hazard. I know of a person who was killed by one of these. I can think of four or five places in my area with this problem.” Instead of placing rocks on the grass verges the councillor urged people to place reflector signs.

Cllr Hughie McGrath said the junction of the N52 and Dromin Road in Nenagh is also dangerous. He said the dangerous junctions along the Borrisokane/Nenagh Road would be made safer if islands and filter lanes were created to facilitate those turning. He added that road markings need to be refreshed more often. “Drivers also need to be made aware of the upcoming junction from further back along the road.”

Cllr Michael O'Meara pointed out that a full survey on the N52 needs to be done.

Cllr Darcy commented that during the Celtic Tiger years there were six thousand vehicles a day on the Borrisokane/Nenagh road. “What is it now I wonder?” he asked. “In my lifetime I have never seen as much traffic on it.”

Director of Services Marcus O'Connor replied that it's not possible to answer that question as Transport Infrastructure Ireland doesn't have a counter on the road. “During Covid the volume of traffic dropped by 30% to 40%. Now it's within 10% of its pre-Covid levels.” He added that in general the road surface is in a good condition.

Cllr Hannigan pointed out that there is a lot of traffic using the narrow local road in Fir Park Borrisokane. “This road got shot to death during the €4m roadworks in Borrisokane. It brings you from the N52 to the N65. It needs to be widened. A lot of people going to school are using it. The school bus is using it."