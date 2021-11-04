Cannabis jellies and cars seized by Birr Gardaí

A small quantity of Cannabis Jellies was seized by the Gardaí during a search of a house in Kilcormac.
II HAS been a busy couple of weeks in Birr Garda District with several incidents taking place.
On Friday, October 22 the Gardaí conducted a search of a house in Kilcormac during which they discovered and seized a small amount of cannabis jellies. A middleaged man was arrested and charged.
Cannabis jellies are packaged to look like Haribo jellies but carry the name Caribo. Running up to Halloween the Food Safety Authority of Ireland warned parents to be vigilant about these “sweets”. Six children under the age of ten were treated during an eight week period after eating them. Children could potentially fall into a coma after their ingestion.
Meanwhile, three cars were recently seized by the Gardaí in the District.
On October 12 a car stopped in Riverstown Birr had no insurance and was therefore seized.
On Sunday October 24 Guards were operating a checkpoint in Kilcormac when an approaching car veered suspiciously away. The Guards followed and stopped the car and saw that it was being driven by a Learner unaccompanied driver. Therefore, they took possession of the vehicle.
On the same date, at six o'clock in the evening, a concerned citizen reported an incidence of dangerous driving in Kilcormac. When the Guards arrived, the driver had left the scene but left the car behind. They saw there was no insurance and no tax on the vehicle, therefore they seized it.
