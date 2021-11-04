OPINION (AN COLÚN): Brosna concert is antidote for our busy, anxious lives

The River Brosna travels 80 kilometres from its source to its exit point at the Shannon. It rises in Lough Owel, after which it travels through Lough Ennell and passes through a number of communities, including Clara and Ferbane, until its final destination at Shannon Harbour.

It is a fine stretch of water which is greatly loved by the communities around it. It has powered industries and has provided pleasure in the form of pastimes such as fishing, swimming and walking.

But like so many of our watercourses, the Brosna hasn't been positively embraced as much as it could have by the Councils, government bodies and communities connected with it. This was clearly demonstrated recently when some locals decided to kayak the water's stretch, including members of Ferbane Tidy Towns and the Carlow Jazz composer Carole Nelson. I am told they kayaked the river from source to its end and while it was all beautiful some parts were easier to navigate than others. Often strands of barbed wire stretched from one bank to the other which required some grappling and ducking. At other times swans proved to be particularly aggressive, which meant taking the kayaks out of the water and walking around the hissing, unpleasant swans. Swans on more popular stretches of water such as the Shannon are used to the presence of people therefore they are calmer. It was obvious the the Brosna swans weren't accustomed to humans and this resulted in an aggressive reaction. So the theory runs, and it sounds plausible to me.

There are many people living in the vicinity of this beautiful river who believe that neglect of the Brosna, indifference to its possibilities, are not acceptable anymore. They are clamouring for some positive things to start happening. They are asking people to no longer offer their backs to the watercourse but to turn around and engage with it. These are good people. They have dreams. They understand the spirit of the river.

Understanding the spirit of anything is absolutely essential before we start engaging with it, because if we understand it then we will not harm it. There has been too much ignorance. What is needed is intelligence and understanding.

Carole Nelson understands the spirit, the true essence of the River Brosna; and she wonderfully conveyed that understanding and empathy in a very special concert (which was the premiere of her new work “The Brosna Suite”) on Saturday afternoon in Gallen Community School in Ferbane. Part of that special spirit, said Carole, was contained within the people she met along the way. “As we kayaked along,” she told the audience, “we met amazing people in Clara, in Ballycumber, in Pullough and Ferbane.” She spent the whole of the summer in the presence of the Brosna, devoted to it, inspired by it, “and one day I turned to one of my fellow kayakers and said 'I think I have fallen in love with the river'.” She said the river is a symbol, a silver thread “which reflects all our journeys through this beautiful world.” She commented that the river's sustaining beauty is a symbol for all of nature's beauty which sustains our hearts and minds on our voyage through existence. It is also an expression of an intelligent, compassionate, creative will existing outside, apart from, human will. “Before we came here and after we are long gone, it is the river that will be continuing on.” The composer pointed out that there are a number of springs at Bun Brosna and she had written a piece for the piano describing the source in musical terms. This composition, like much of Carole's music, has an improvisatory feel. It is a lovely, peaceful piano solo conjuring pleasurable images of the lowkey, humble beginnings of the river.

Her next piece was called “Dragonfly Dance” which was inspired by some of the things she saw while kayaking the river - two men up to their waist in the water earnestly conducting a friendly chat, damselflies, water boatmen... “Dragonfly Dance” is a gentle, rhythmic, toetapping piece; it is charming, with a melodically catchy combination of chords while the right hand improvises on the upper register of the piano.

Tommy Minnock from Clara read a poem called “No More” by the late Jim Hogan (also from Clara) which remembered the steam whistle in Goodbody's in the town which started and ended the day's work. “The River Brosna,” said Tommy, “is for me a special river and it holds a deep, special place in the hearts of those who live along it.”

Carole performed a tune called “The Mill at Clara” which expertly conveyed energy and optimism, as well as a hopeful future for the river. She also performed a calm composition called “Evening on the river” which accompanied the recitation of a number of images including, the flashing colour of a kingfisher, aspen trees swaying gently in the breeze, herons rising from the shadows, church bells sounding in the distance, moonlight on the water, people fishing, dragonflies, a man and woman lingering on a bridge, the sound of children playing in the evening, bats flitting overhead.