Lorrha Cross flooding problem is "very hard to fix"

Director of Services Marcus O'Connor told the October meeting of Nenagh Municipal District that the longstanding flooding issue near Carrigahorig, at the junction of the N65 and the local road to Lorrha known as Lorrha Cross is proving very hard to fix.

“A geotechnical survey has been conducted of the area,” said Mr O'Connor, “and the ground is in a shocking state. One longstanding member of the geotechnical team said it was one of the worst road problems he had ever seen. The surface is 11 metres of marl and one metre of road. The road, because it is on bog, is inclined to sink.”

Cllr Ger Darcy pointed out that this flooding issue at Balleragh, Carrigahorig is many years old “and we need to keep the pressure on. It is probably the only national secondary in the country which gets blocked off on a fairly regular basis because of flooding. When you can't drive through Carrigahorig as a result then diversions are put in place which means the minor roads in the area are destroyed because of the influx of more traffic. Transport Infrastructure Ireland will have to step up to the mark here sooner rather than later.”

In an official statement the Council pointed out that, “Flooding of a short section of the N65 north of Carrigahorig results when Lough Derg lake rises significantly during severe flooding events. The most recent flooding events took place in 2019, 2015/2016 and 2009. The Council cannot carry out physical works to raise the road level at present due to a number of significant constraints and engineering challenges in determining a suitable solution/road scheme to prevent the road from flooding. The main issue here is there are two Natura 2000 sites (Lough Derg, North-east Shore SAC and Lough Derg (Shannon) SPA) located immediately adjacent to the proposed project. Natura 2000 sites are Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) designated under the Habitats Directive and Special Protection Areas (SPAs) designated under the Conservation of Wild Birds Directive (79 / 409 / EEC). The road in this location is also built on soft peaty ground. On the basis of its proximity to the two Natura 2000 sites any significant works to raise the road level at this location require planning consent from An Bord Pleanála. Preparations for a planning submission to An Bord Pleanála are underway and due to the significant environmental and ecological sensitivities several studies have been conducted and completed to date by the Council to determine flood risk, ecological, environmental and other impacts/constraints and also an initial assessment of ground conditions has been completed. Once planning consent is obtained, the Council will complete the detailed design process.”

In more positive news, Mr O'Connor told the councillors that the N65 Carrigahorig Village Pavement Improvements is proceeding reasonably well. He said Tipperary County Council is preparing a pavement improvements and safety scheme “for the N65 at Carrigahorig Village. This will involve the reconstruction of the pavement, installation of a footpath and improvements at the Terryglass Road Junction. Work on land acquisition and the preliminary design is ongoing."

In other news he added that work on constructing the new bridge across the Shannon, at Killaloe/Ballina, should start next year. The work will also entail creating a Killaloe bypass and an R494 upgrade. “Planning procedures and the Oral Hearing have been completed,” he said. “Design was substantially completed in Q2 2020. The Tender Prior Information Notice (PIN) was published in December 2019. The tender competition for the works contract started in Q3 2020 and will be completed in Q4 2021. A minor works contract for site clearance and laying a section of sewer is substantially complete. It is anticipated that the main contract will be awarded in Q4 2021 and the scheme will take approximately three years to complete. Clare Co. Co. received an allocation of €4m to progress this scheme in the current year.”