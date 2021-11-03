Search

03/11/2021

Roscrea's Halloween festivities “shattered” by fireworks

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour involving illegal fireworks caused distress for many residents of Tipperary's largest housing estate on Sunday night, as excessive Halloween celebrations highlighted the lack of Garda resources in Roscrea according to local representatives.

Despite Tipperary's Fire and Rescue Services reporting a mostly quieter than usual Halloween night across the county due to the inclement weather, anti-social behaviour in Kennedy Park in Roscrea has drawn strong criticism from a local County Councillor.

Roscrea based Fianna Fáil Councillor, Michael Smith, told the Tribune the “noble tradition, at one time unique to Ireland and now giving enjoyment to children all over the world, was truly shattered at Kennedy Park in Roscrea” on Sunday as night fell.

“After a year and a half of families coping with Covid 19 restrictions, many children looked forward to the new freedom. The Halloween festivities of trick or treating would have been in full swing. They were about to be thwarted”, Cllr Smith said.

“Illegal fireworks and bangers galore and other dangerous activities put an end to this genuine hope of happy and enjoyable festivities in the area. Locked inside their doors, families watched with fear and frustration when a small band of reckless individuals indulged in these spoiling and dangerous tactics.

“Are the Gardaí so under-resourced that they could not have done more to prevent this type of activity? It is surely a great pity that a minority can display such blatant disregard for their neighbours and apparently get away with it”, Cllr Smith said.

“I have worked hard with the County Council and with Community leaders and residents of Kennedy Park to improve the area and will keep this effort up. I have also sought a meeting with the Garda Authorities at the most senior level and asked the Council also if there are any sanctions that could be invoked.

“We need to do better and do more to ensure that these dangerous activities do not happen again”, Cllr Smith said.

