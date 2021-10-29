Man stole money from people with an intellectual disability

A man who stole money from two people with an intellectual disability in Tullamore appeared by video link from Cloverhill prison where he is on remand for another offence.

In his evidence to last week's Tullamore district court, Sgt James O'Sullivan said that on September 8, 2021, Brendan Sherlock (28) 2, Hartley Cross, Lavender Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, approached a man who has an intellectual disability in Tullamore town park and asked him for money. The man handed him €100. On September 9 2021 at Durrow Lane, Tullamore, Mr Sherlock approached the same man and this time he handed him €25.

On August 3, 2021, at 3pm on Patrick Street, Tullamore, he stole €10 from a female with an intellectual disability taking the money from her purse. Mr Sherlock was identified and the money found on him.

On August 22, 2021 the defendant stole a sandwich and drink worth €5 from Leavy's Centra, Henry Street, Tullamore. The property was not recovered. On August 7, 2021 he stole a jumper worth €10 from Lidl, Main Street.

Brendan Sherlock, had 119 previous convictions and is currently on remand at Cloverhill Prison.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Sherlock was homeless at the time of the offences. He asked Judge Staines not to sentence him to the Midland's Prison as there were death threats against him at the prison. He asked the judge to postpone sentencing for two weeks as he is due to appear at Longford court on another charge and he believes he will be sentenced to Castlerea Prison.

Mr Farrelly said Brendan Sherlock had been a heroin addict for a number of years and was now on a methadone programme. He is from Trim and he hopes to go back to where he came from.

Judge Staines described the offence as most serious especially since it involved someone with an intellectual disability. She put sentencing back for three weeks and directed that €400 be paid to the victim from the court poor box. She adjourned the case to November 17 for sentencing