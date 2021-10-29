OPINION (AN COLÚN): Halloween is the year's thinnest time

Oweynagat is one of the most evocative places I have visited in Ireland. Over many years I have seen an enormous amount of the locations worth visiting on this beautiful island of ours; and for its emotional resonance and powerful hold over our imaginations it would be hard to find somewhere more potent than Oweynagat.

Translated, it means ‘Cave of the Cats’. Despite it being such an important archaeological site it feels hidden away and overlooked. It's located in the ditch of a modern field boundary in County Roscommon.

It forms part of a complex of 50 archaeological monuments that make up the ancient pre-Christian royal site of Cruachán. Our ancestors transformed this natural geological feature into the entrance to the underworld. At this time of the year, Halloween, our ancestors would have been very wary of the dark mouth of Oweynagat, as this period, Samhain, was a “thin” time, which meant that the dividing line between our world and the underworld became very narrow and sometimes disappeared altogether, releasing the various creatures that dwelt below. Some of these creatures were benign but many were malevolent and monstrous.

It's exciting to explore Oweynagat. An earthen mound originally surrounded the entrance but this was almost entirely removed at some stage in the last Century during the construction of the access laneway. The site below ground is well preserved. Last summer I crawled through the entrance on my stomach, wearing my headtorch, and I sat, fascinated, within. I am not a superstitious man but I detected a frisson, a shivering along my skin as I sat there. This had been a place of fear for our ancestors and my strong imagination could feel, almost taste that fear.

As I don't believe in monsters and evil ghosts I could quickly shrug off this sensation. However, it was immediately replaced with another fear, that perhaps the cave would collapse in upon me. The horrible thought of this made me shudder again. I checked the walls around and the ceiling above. Everything seemed very solid and firmly in its place. It would be extremely bad luck indeed if this were to fall upon me.

What was I looking at? On my immediate left and right were two souterrains, one of which was closed off. The other was low and narrow. Crawling along its stone covered floor was uncomfortable. After several metres it became a natural cave and then a tall, impressive, limestone rift which stretched for thirty metres. The cave's walls were damp. The silence was absolute, apart from my breathing and small movements. When I switched off the headtorch the darkness was complete. When I switched back on the torch it was with a sense of relief. I thought to myself what would it be like to lose the battery power in your torch if you were exploring a multiple system of caves like this? To be lost in such complete darkness was a terrible thought. I shuddered again.

When I returned to the entrance I noticed that two ogham stones were incorporated as lintel stones in the roof. One of the stones reads “Fraech son of Medb.” Medb likely refers to the Queen of Connaught, Maeve, whose unpleasant pillow-talk with King Ailill over cattle ownership led to the attempted stealing of the Brown Bull of Cooley and a long fight with Cúchulainn. Cúchulainn met Medb's army at Slieve Foy, where he invoked the right of single combat at a ford, subsequently defeating a series of champions in a standoff lasting months.

Although the name ‘Oweynagat’ is usually translated as ‘the cave of the cats’ (Uaimh na gCat), it may be a mistranslation of ‘Uaimh na Cath’ meaning ‘the cave of battle’. This would be an appropriate title, because of the cave's association with The Morrígan, the goddess of battle and strife from Irish mythology, who was said to have resided there.

Each Samhain, according to legend, The Morrígan would emerge from the cave on her chariot, driving out the fearsome otherworldly beasts to ravage the surrounding landscape and make it ready for Winter. As one ancient poem said, “The horrid Morrígan, out of the cave of Cruachu, her fit abode, came”…

Samhain / Halloween sometimes makes me think about the monsters in human form that have plagued history. The list of tyrants in history is depressingly long. The countless murderers and rapists that humanity has produced all deserve the title “monster”. But my thoughts usually don't plough just this grim furrow. Samhain is also about celebrating the cycle of death and rebirth, about pointing our minds towards hope. In the northern hemisphere the leaves are dying and nature is preparing for the still of winter. Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere, the dormant buds are preparing to open and blossom. Our ancestors conducted important rituals during Samhain, celebrating rebirth after death, the Gods and the spirits. They also remembered their loved ones who had crossed over the divide between this life and the next.

My sensibility is part Pagan, part Christian, and so when I am at sites like Oweynagat I will sometimes kneel and say the Lord's Prayer; sometimes I will lie face down as I pray. While I of course don't believe much of what the pagans believed I nevertheless have deep respect for their powerful imaginative lives. It is in our imaginative worlds that we connect with the sacred, the true and the beautiful within us; and while our imaginations can bring us to dark, unpleasant places, they can also bring us to illumination and transcendence.