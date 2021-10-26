€900 of cocaine seized in Cloghan house

Cocaine use in Ireland is the third highest in Europe
€900 worth of cocaine was seized in Cloghan by the Gardaí last week.
A Garda spokesperson said a search was made of a house in the village by the Offaly Drugs Unit and Guards from the Birr Station, as part of a general investigation into the sale and supply of cocaine in West Offaly.
One local man in his early 20s was arrested.
Ireland has the third highest rate of cocaine use in Europe. The number of people in Ireland seeking treatment for cocaine addiction trebled between 2014 and 2020 from 853 to 2,619.
In 2019 the Health Research Board reported that cocaine use in Ireland had returned to Celtic Tiger levels.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.