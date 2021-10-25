OPINION (AN COLÚN): Autumn reminds us of our own decline and rebirth

October is a time of many weathers. On my walks I can alternate from perspiration in the sun's warm rays to shortly afterwards shivering in a chill breeze beneath a cloudy sky. These shifts in temperature can mean my walks are a routine of taking off my clothing layers and putting on my clothing layers.

Many people will know I love walking in hill areas, but I like walking in any wild place, in any naturally beautiful area. I love walking in woodland.

We are fortunate in Birr to have some very beautiful woodland in our vicinity, including the banks of the Camcor and Little Brosna Rivers, Knockbarron woodland and Orange Hill. The dominant theme of strolling in these areas at this moment in time is the tumbling leaves of Autumn, feet rustling through the mounting leaves, the trees an intense display of reds, yellows and browns.

Autumn reminds us of our own decline and death. For those of us who believe that there is something beyond the material reality, we are sustained by our belief as we walk through the autumnal decline. I recently came across a very nice, short prayer in Irish which nicely encapsulates this sustaining belief: “A Chríost, bí mar fomhar dúinn agus bailigh sinn atá scaipthe; neartaigh dóchas i d'earrach ionainn.” In English this is: “Christ, be our harvest and gather us who are scattered; strengthen hope in your spring.”

One of the poems I have commited to memory is Yeats' beautiful “The Wild Swans at Coole” whose lines I often recite to myself as I rustle through the fallen leaves:

“The trees are in their autumn beauty,

The woodland paths are dry,

Under the October twilight the water

Mirrors a still sky;

Upon the brimming water among the stones

Are nine and fifty swans.”



Yeats tells us he has been admiring the swans at Coole for 19 autumns and during that time life has beaten him around quite a bit, emotionally speaking. His heart is “sore”. He feels the experiences of life weighing him down. But the beauty which he reacted to 19 autumns before (the season's colours, the loveliness of the swans) is still there, untrammelled by the ugliness and harshness of society.

In a poem called “Autumn” Patrick Kavanagh talks about making “a pillow of leaves - / Leaves yellow and red / Fallen from trees that are dreams / Imprisoned.” We are not sure who the pillow is for, perhaps for a lover. The image of the autumnal leaves reminding the poet of imprisoned dreams is a very fine one. The warm glow of the season, the gentleness of resting our heads in a gathering of leaves, stand in stark contrast to life's frequently prosaic and cold manner. Kavanagh continues, in the third stanza, “Mystical Autumn - fulfilment - / Mother of Bread / Young laughter that carries old age / Vanquished.”

On my recent woodland walk I was reflecting on an interesting article I had just read. It was about a book called “Fears, Phobias & Fantasies” by psychiatrist Professor Patricia Casey. Professor Casey makes a very important argument, one which has often occurred to me (I am not placing myself on the same illustrious level as the Professor; it's just nice to have one's opinions sometimes corroborated by experts). She points out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been praised for their frank conversations about their mental health struggles, “but to equate normal distress with mental illness is not only wrong but also morally irresponsible.” She believes that the much-needed de-stigmatisation of mental illness and mental health has led to the ‘pathologisation’ of common emotions like anxiety and sadness. “Distress or low-level anxiety,” she says, “is a normal response of the body to stress-inducing situations like taking exams or running late for an important meeting. But that does not mean you are suffering from an anxiety disorder and need to see a psychiatrist for a drug prescription to manage your health. Sadness, grief, anxiety these are natural responses and it is only when they are prolonged or interfering with daily life that one should seek professional help.”

It is important that we differentiate between what are normal, healthy responses to life's challenges and what are not. In a way, it's a bit like our relationship with something like alcohol. There is nothing wrong with having a few social drinks and enjoying yourself. A problem arises, however, when drinking alcohol becomes an engrained habit that adversely affects our relationships and threatens our working life.

I think Professor Casey's argument also calls out those toxic people in our lives (and there are many) who see your confession of feeling anxious or sad as being a revelation of weakness and an opportunity to criticise you. In fact, there is nothing wrong with you (you don't need drugs or a psychiatrist); the problem lies with them; because they are displaying an over-competitive spirit, harsh judgementalism and a lack of empathy and kindness, all qualities which are causes of many of the world's problems. There are people who have mental health issues and need medical drugs, but you are not one of them.