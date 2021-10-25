Too many empty beds in Birr Nursing Unit

The Covid policy of maintaining a certain number of beds empty in Birr Community Nursing Unit should "now be reversed".
The problem of empty beds in Birr Community Nursing Unit was raised by Cllr John Carroll during the October monthly meeting of Birr Municipal District.
"The beds are not being used because of Covid," the councillor told the meeting, "but now they should be filled again as the restrictions have greatly eased. The Nursing Unit is not working at full capacity. It needs to be back working at full capacity because the town badly needs it."
The councillor said he wasn't sure exactly how many beds are empty, but it's a significant number.
Cllr Carroll said the Municipal District should write to the HSE about this issue. He added they should also write to the HSE about the unacceptable slowness of the proposed Primary Care Centre in Birr Town.
