Councillors asked if they think there is a magic money tree providing funds

COUNCILLORS have been asked if they think there is a ‘’Magic Money Tree’’ which can provide extra funding for the Tullamore Municipal District.

At last Thursday’s Municipal District meeting, Councillor Neil Feighery took a swipe at other councillors who he said refused to increase the local property tax and yet expected extra money to be available for spending in the district.

The Fine Gael Councillor was speaking after all of the councillors sought an additional €100,000 to be added to the budget allocation of €177,000 for spending in the district in 2022.

‘’When I hear other councillors who wouldn't support that measure looking for an additional €100,000, where do they think this additional funding is going to come from, the Magic Money Tree? I just think we need to live in the real world here as well,’’ he contended.

Earlier the Director of Services Tom Shanahan stressed that the figure was advisory. ‘’There will be much more detail at the main meeting on November 15,’’ he added.

Mr Shanahan remarked that the figure of €177,000 remained the same as in previous years. ‘’We have used €100,000 towards larger projects including match funding for town and village renewal, the urban greenway, and for a number of district events,’’ he said.

€77,000 has gone towards community grants.’’ Mr Shanahan said it is also being used to build a fund towards the replacement of toilets in the town park. He emphasised to councillors that the allocation is entirely discretionary for the members of the municipal district to spend as they see fit.

Councillor Declan Harvey sought an additional €50,000 but later €100,000 ‘’We have two very important amenities in Tullamore,’’ he said, one is the town park which is the ’’jewel in the crown’’ and the other is O’Connor Square. He remarked that the toilets in the town park were under lock and key most of the time and the water feature is out of action. He stressed that money is needed for those two projects.

Councillor Frank Moran proposed that an additional €100,000 should be added to the figure. ‘’The General Municipal Allocation (GMA) is hugely significant,’’ he said. He took issue with Councillor Declan Harvey who seemed to be looking for the majority of the money to be spent in Tullamore, he said. ‘’You will have a long battle there. We will be looking for some of it in Clara,’’ he stressed.

Councillor Sean O’Brien said ‘’We cannot afford to raise rates for businesses in the coming budget. Businesses are struggling. That to me is going to be a red line. I support Cllr Moran’s proposal for an extra €100,000.’’ He said that one area in need of attention is the Market Square. ‘’We need to develop that for the businesses there, it has become run down and shabby and needs a lot of work. An extra €100,000 in the overall scheme of things is not a lot of money,’’ he said.

Councillor Danny Owens commented that he was 17 years on Offaly County Council. ‘’I don’t ever remember Offaly raising rates, ever to my memory. I don’t know where that issue is coming from,’’ he exclaimed.

Cllr Owens also agreed that an extra €100,000, ‘’would be very good. ‘’All the money is well spent on projects and it’s very clear where the money goes. Despite the fact that I think it’s highly unlikely that we would get an increased allocation. I would support trying for it,’’ he concluded.

Councillor Neil Feighery, felt the value of the GMA ‘’is being eroded year on year as a result of the impact of inflation.’’ He too felt the municipal district should be looking to increase the allocation in line with inflation. He mentioned some of the projects the municipal district has committed to, including Killeigh Community Centre and the Brocca Road Junction ‘’not to mention the need to upgrade the town toilets,’’ he said.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Tony McCormack said, ‘’We all need as much money as possible. Tullamore is the capital town. We want the town looking as good as we can, throw in as much investment as we possibly can, make sure the people who are living in the county have jobs and have a nice town to visit, so I will be looking for the extra €100,000 as well, do your best,’’ he said to Tom Shanahan.

Responding, Mr Shanahan said ‘’Certainly it’s beyond doubt that the money is spent extremely wisely. The budget is always difficult. There is no such thing as a small amount of money in reality. The GMA allocation will be made in the context of the whole budget debate that will be trashed out fully at the full council meeting. I will bring all this back to the management team,’’ he concluded.