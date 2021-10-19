Cost to repair water feature in Offaly town park could reach €100k

Lloyd Town Park
The water feature at Lloyd Town Park in Tullamore has been out of action for some time and is sorely missed by users of the park.
At last week’s municipal district meeting, councillors asked for it to be included in works for 2022.
Senior executive engineer with Offaly County Council John Connelly said: ‘’The water feature requires significant work structurally and mechanically. There will be a substantial cost involved; we don’t have full estimates yet but it will be in the region €70-€100k.’’
The feature is much loved by those who walk in the park especially during the summer months when people enjoy sitting around the fountains.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.