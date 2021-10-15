Creating Our Future Roadshow visits Tullamore

Minister Pippa Hackett with the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Declan Harvey and Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District Councillor Tony McCormack
THE Creating Our Future Roadshow visited Tullamore this evening October 15.
Creating Our Future is a government-led national brainstorm that involves the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future. Creating Our Future will ensure that the direction of research in Ireland is informed by the people it serves.
The initiative is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future through the dedicated online portal www.creatingourfuture.ie, which is open until the November 30 2021.
The Roadshow will be pulling up in towns across the country and will encourage members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee, and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.
Encouraging people to visit the roadshow, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris said: “Over the course of the pandemic, we were reminded starkly of how much of our daily lives depend on the efforts of researchers to secure our economy, wellbeing, and health. As a forward-thinking country, we must ask how research can help meet the opportunities and challenges facing our society over the coming years. Creating our Future opens up this question to all.
This roadshow will engage people right across our country in this vital campaign. Everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future. I look forward to hearing them.”
For more information on how to get involved or to submit an idea, go to: www.creatingourfuture.ie.
