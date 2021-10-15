Halloween 'Puca Spooka' coming to Offaly town

Puca Spooka will run on October 29/30th
A special Halloween event is to take place in Lloyd Town Park on October 29 and 30.
'Puca Spooka' is a free event and promises lots of fun and scares for all the family. Things to look forward to include the Halloween Trail, Old Time Storytelling, Street Theatre, Spectacular Lights, Atmospheric Sounds and a Pumpkin Patch. The event will run from 3pm until 8.30pm.
At last Thursday’s Tullamore Municipal District Meeting, organiser Brenda Corbet of Offaly County Council said: ''In order to facilitate the set up for our family friendly Halloween event, the play equipment of Lloyd Town Park will be closed and pedestrian access limited from Thursday October 28 2021.’’
Brenda Corbet was also responsible for the Fayre in the Square events, both of which were a huge success.
