13/10/2021

Offaly parish clears debt of over one million euro

The sign located in the church yard shows how much the debt was brought down through various fundraising events. In 2019 it was €219,119

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

The Catholic parish of Tullamore has managed to entirely eliminate a debt of €1.473,919 in the space of 9 years.

The debt was incurred with the building of St Mary’s Parish Centre which is located on Benburb Street, on the site of what was St Mary’s Hall. The hall was demolished to make way for the 800 sqm building with meeting rooms, offices and a reception area. The centre opened in May 2008 at a cost of €1.8 million.

The parish finance committee was tasked with bringing down the enormous debt and over the years they organised a number of major events including an annual Golf Classic, a Calf Rearing scheme and a yearly Christmas Carols service which was held in the Church of the Assumption and drew large crowds.

At last Sunday’s Masses it was announced that the debt has now been cleared.

A statement in the bulletin said: ‘’This is a great achievement and particularly during these difficult times of pandemic. It is testimony to the generosity and support of the people of the parish.

There have been numerous fundraising events and there is constant support through the weekly envelope and church plate collections. There has been a very careful monitoring of expenditure and this coupled with the ongoing support of parishioners, has enabled us to continue to run the parish and make our debt repayments.

We are now in a position to plan ongoing maintenance and upgrading our parish facilities, much of which has been postponed as we focused on eliminating our debt.

We ask for your continued support and we thank you for your generosity as we continue to work together to build and sustain our parish community. To the people of the parish we say Thank You.’’

