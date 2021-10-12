Runners have stopped using Lough Boora's tracks

Lough Boora's tracks are far less popular with runners than previously because of their poor condition.
The poor condition of dirt tracks in Lough Boora was highlighted by a councillor during a recent meeting.
Cllr John Leahy pointed out that the tracks in the popular amenity site have deteriorated to a poor condition and are damaging bikes. “Even runners have stopped using them they are so bad.”
Lough Boora Discovery Park offers trails ranging from a short stroll to longer treks which take visitors through a beautiful area. All routes start and end at the new Visitor Centre, with a level walking landscape that can be enjoyed by all age groups. The walking trails range from 3.3km to 15.8km in length.
During the meeting Cllr John Clendennen also criticised Bord na Móna's handling of the bike hire contract in Lough Boora, which hasn't operated at all during 2021.
“If we can't rely on Bord na Móna to provide a few bikes then how can we expect them to deal with the much bigger challenge of replacing lost jobs in Offaly? At the moment there are a lot of people coming to Lough Boora hoping to hire a bike, because they have seen it advertised, and they are leaving the place with a bad taste in their mouth because there are no bikes available.”
