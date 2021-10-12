People are heavily burdened by high rent, says Offaly Councillor

Cllr Ken Smollen told a recent Council meeting that rents are far too high for a lot of people.

The Councillor said the government has been given lots of time to get to grips with the Housing and Homelessness crisis but hasn't managed to do so.

“The average rental rate is simply not realistically aligned with many people's income. It's very high in Offaly. In Tullamore tenants are paying €12, 13, 1,400 monthly for apartments.”

He said there are 532 on the Social Housing List awaiting housing support in Offaly, and there are a further 816 active tenancies being supported under the Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Scheme. There are also 22 families currently in emergency accommodation.

Offaly's councillors have called for a meeting with the Minister for Housing to discuss the difficult situation facing many families in the county.

A recent Daft report stated that rents are at a record high across the State, while the supply of properties to rent has hit a record low. Some people are sceptical of the government's housing plan up to 2030, called "Housing for all". Cllr John Leahy told the Midland Tribune that he doesn't think Housing for all will reach its projected targets. The plan aims to build 33,000 houses per annum with 20% of them being social and affordable houses. "I can't see how the government will reach this target," said Cllr Leahy. "There's a massive shortage of tradesmen, of builders. It takes three to four years to train skilled tradesmen for the construction industry. Coupled with that is the fact that building costs are very high. There's also the slowness of the construction process. It takes 18 months to get your house through the planning process; then it takes another 18 months to build it." Cllr Leahy said affordable houses are coming in the bracket of €160,000 to €210,000, and most people can't afford houses above that bracket.