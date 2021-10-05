Good news for Lower Ormond's bad roads

There was good news for the many bad and bumpy roads of Lower Ormond during the September meeting of Nenagh Municipal District.

The councillors passed their Roads Budget, which will run for the next three years and will go towards the upkeep of the Regional and Local roads.

Under the budget €4.1 million per annum will go towards the Regional and Local roads of Nenagh Municipal District.

Cllr Michael O'Meara, Chairperson of Nenagh MD, warmly welcomed the budget. "It's a significant increase,” he said. “Before the recession hit the national roads budget for Regional and Local roads was €650 million. That was whittled down to €250 million because of the recession, which has had a very bad effect on our roads." The councillor says he gets a lot of phonecalls from members of the general public complaining about the condition of the roads.

"This significant increase will give us a chance to tackle extra roads in Lower Ormond. We will be able to tackle a lot of the worst roads in the region. The funding will go towards surface water drainage works, road reinstatement, road enhancement."

He drew people's attention to the PSCI (the Pavement Survey Condition Index), which is a national survey. "This Survey has a Red Roads section which are the roads that are particularly bad in the 31 local authorities. Of the 31 authorities Tipperary nearly has the most Red Roads, because it's placed at number 28. This shows what we councillors always expected, namely that our Regional and Local roads are behind most other counties."

He talked about other beneficial funding streams, such as the Climate Change Initiative (which can go towards roads in floodplains which regularly flood) and Active Travel Funding (which can go towards footpaths and lighting in towns and villages).

"Our Regional and Local roads have progressively gotten worse and worse over the last decade," he remarked. "This increased funding means that the Council will be able to seriously tackle this problem over the next three years."

He also told The Midland Tribune that he has received a number of phonecalls about two roads in the Birr area, which are in North Tipperary. These are Croghan Road and Killeen Lane, which are particularly bumpy and badly surfaced and haven't had a proper job done on them for many years. The councillor said Croghan Road and Killeen Lane will be done under the three years roads budget programme but unfortunately not until 2023.