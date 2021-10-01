OPINION (AN COLÚN): Peace and contentment on the shores of Connemara

According to the Kerry philosopher John Moriarty, “The Silver Branch is a finer truth about the universe than E = mc².” What he means by this is that the Silver Branch is a symbol of our intuition, heart, soul, whereas the scientific mindset is fine as far as it goes but it is limited. The logical mind, says Moriarty, is only a part of the human psyche. Why only use part, when we have the whole at our disposal?

The logical mind is a beautiful thing and without it we would be lost, but when we are no longer in control of our rational side and it dominates us then we are in a bad place, with potentially lethal consequences.

A typical example of the contemporary logical mind being totally at sea is our superficial attitude towards appearances. In a world which is so politically correct in so many ways it is extraordinary how commonplace body shaming is. The rational mind looks outwards and sees someone who is ugly or large, and the commonplace reaction is to feel a sense of superiority and judgementalism. Moriarty says that in moments like these we have lost sight of the Silver Branch; blinded by superficial appearances we cannot touch the soul within, the spark of light, the hidden beauty. While we are stuck in this limited way of perception then we can never be fully human. When our perception is limited, atrocities and war can follow. Excessive worldliness is a sickness which corrodes decency and leads to nightmares. Moriarty quotes Proverbs: “Where there is no vision the people perish.” We have the possibility of grasping the Silver Branch and the Holy Grail, he says, and yet we continue to kneel at the feet of Mammon.

Many of us, continues the Kerry philosopher, are bound by the chains of Ulro. Ulro is a Blakeian word which stands for the internal condition of blackness, opacity, and darkness which occurs when the Divine Vision is lost. Blake says Ulro is “the abode of Satan and those who are in the state of Satan.” It is entered into from Beulah when Eternity falls “in love with the productions of time.” When love and faith are overwhelmed by cynicism and worldliness, he says, then the human psyche experiences a fall into a void where the light cannot penetrate.

Of course, in the actual human psychological state the light will sometimes penetrate. Nonetheless, Blake's symbol is a powerful concept, and it can describe the state of mind of any “sinner” from murderer to minor thief, from corrupt politician to a drunkard being verbally abusive to his family. Ulro is the absence of decency.

The opposite of Ulro, says Moriarty, is metanoesis. Metanoesis is a Greek word. It means changing your mind. It can also mean transforming your mind in a radical way (for the good). A Sanskrit word for this positive transformation is paravritti, meaning turning around our heart-mind towards the light. This transformation can happen suddenly and unexpectedly. There are countless examples of it happening in history when the cynics were proved wrong and something very good and positive happened.

I had my copy of Moriarty with me when I was in Connemara recently with Rosalind. We were camping in the best campsite I've stayed in yet in Ireland, near Clifden. The first night was calm and mild. There was much clear sky and an almost full moon. As I stood beside by my tent I thought that this beautiful place was a perfect example of Moriarty's thoughts about mysticism, inner beauty, transcendent truth. I was standing about fifty feet above the sea, whose waves brushed gently against the shore. The moon's rays bathed the ocean's surface and the long fingers of land. The peace and sense of contentment generated by this natural scene was so important to me that I remained stationary for an hour. This peace, this sense of contentment, was God touching me. I know that absolutely, in my inmost self, and no amount of logical and scientific arguments can persuade me otherwise.

Sometimes when the presence of God touches us it can feel more than my contented experience. It can be like a sweep of strong emotion coursing through our veins, like a powerful energy field running through the body, which can be powerful enough to make us want to shout or can bring tears to our eyes. The word “joy” perfectly describes this emotion. In his magnificent poem “Vacillation” Yeats describes the emotion excellently:

“My fiftieth year had come and gone,

I sat, a solitary man,

In a crowded London shop,

An open book and empty cup

On the marble table-top.

While on the shop and street I gazed

My body of a sudden blazed;

And twenty minutes more or less

It seemed, so great my happiness,

That I was blessèd and could bless.”

Moriarty describes Yeats' insight in Vacillation as a moment of “perceiving the blue behind the grey”, but he then corrects himself. Yeats' insight is, in fact, perceiving the blue “that grey is both resonant and radiant with.”

In other words, when we are feeling depressed and we are lookly bleakly at the grey stratus clouds completely blanketing the sky, we are missing the outlook of the healthier mind. The healthier mind perceives that the grey stratus is in fact resonant and radiant with the blue behind it.