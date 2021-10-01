Councillor calls for more land to be zoned for housing in Terryglass area

A local councillor has called for more land to be zoned for housing in the Terryglass area.

Cllr Joe Hannigan told the September meeting of Nenagh Municipal District that the Council should zone more land in the area for housing because people from the area will want to settle down and live in their home village in the future.

He pointed out that unlike other villages in Tipperary, Terryglass' wastewater treatment plant is not at capacity and has enough room to cater for quite a few more houses.

He speculated that the day may come when the treatment plant's capacity will need to be increased because the demand for housing will get very high due to the fact Terryglass is a high amenity area.

"Given all of that," he remarked, "it baffles me that we are not quicker off the mark and haven't yet zoned more land. We need to act on this.

"But my main point is that there is currently in situ a wastewater pipe running along the Roran road (a back road from Terryglass to Borrisokane) and yet we haven't zoned the land adjacent to it for housing. It baffles me. And I think the Council executive isn't sympathetic enough about this."

The Councillor urged the public to check out the draft County Development Plan, which is currently on display in public buildings and online. The County Development Plan will be on display until October 15 for the public's submissions. It will be passed by the Councillors in September 2022.

Cllr Hannigan said the County Development Plan is dictated to by the National Planning Framework (NPF) and the NPF does not look favourably on one-off housing and ribbon development in the countryside. It wants more development in villages, in things called "Clusters". Cllr Hannigan said Clusters seems ok as a concept but the general public has yet to buy into it. He also pointed out that farmers' children won't be allowed develop houses on their family farm, only those who are working the farm will be allowed to do so.

Each village in Tipperary is zoned either "Amenity", "Residential" or "Commercial". Cllr Hannigan wants the land beside Roran Road and its wastewater pipe to be zoned "Residential".

He added that a number of waste water treatment plants in North Tipperary are not fit for purpose. "The majority of villages in Tipperary don't have a wastewater and sewage treatment system, and those who do have a plant have a plant capacity issue."

He pointed out that Borrisokane's plant is nearly at capacity and needs expanding. Puckane village is nearly at capacity. Ballinderry village doesn't have a plant (its only option is the Cluster option. Each cluster is no more than six houses and each house has its own Biosystem which costs about €8,000 and treats wastewater).

Cllr Michael O'Meara, Chairperson of Nengh Municipal District, agreed with Cllr Hannigan. He pointed out that Terryglass is probably the best address in North Tipperary. "The price of property is higher in Terryglass than other areas," he said. "It's probably the most desirable address in North Tipperary. For that reason alone we should be zoning more land for residential there."