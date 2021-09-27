Cloughjordan development completely stymied by wastewater problem

The councillors of Nenagh Municipal District have slammed the inadequate wastewater treatment system in Cloughjordan which, they said, is completely stymieing housing development.

They pointed out that Cloughjordan's potential is massive and new housing could take off if the conditions were right. Unfortunately the waste water treatment system is not fit for purpose and is currently at capacity.

During the September monthly meeting of Nenagh MD a Council official told the councillors that Irish Water is currently surveying the waste water system in Townfields Housing Estate in Cloughjordan and will shortly be issuing a report.

Cllr Ger Darcy said he was heartened to hear this. "The issue in Townfields has been bogged down for a long time," he remarked. "The sooner we get over this hump the better, because Townfields and the town in general is being held back."

Cllr Joe Hannigan said the issue in Townfields has been a conundrum for a number of years. "The wastewater pumping station for Townfields is located in a field beside the Townfields housing estate,” he said. “There are 30 houses in Townfields and their wastewater is partially treated by the pumping station before being transferred to the town wastewater plant. Also, during the planning process there was some confusion as regards the right of way access to the Townfields pumping station."

The Council official said Cloughjordan is one of six areas in the county which Irish Water is currently surveying. He pointed out that some of Townfields pumping station's mechanisms need to be replaced. "In spite of this I am certain that it is not having a negative impact on the town plant. We are still trying to resolve the right of way issue but I am confident that in due course it will be resolved."

Cllr Ger Darcy said the best solution would be to get rid of the pumping station and have all wastewater leading directly to the main town plant. “At the moment,” he remarked, “because the main town plant is at full capacity there will be no more housing development in Cloughjordan. The ecovillage is very keen to expand and a possible fifty extra houses could be built in the ecovillage but it is all being held back because of this problem. We have no timeline when this might possibly be resolved, and we all know how long these things can drag on for.”

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, visited Cloughjordan on Thursday, September 2. A meeting with the minister, chaired by Cllr Ger Darcy, and attended by members of Cloughjordan community, addressed the question of the inadequate wastewater treatment situation. It was pointed out that Cloughjordan's population grew by 55% between 2006 and 2016. Donald Austin of the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee (CCDC) gave a strong speech calling for help from the minister to find a way out of the impasse. Kristina Lomas of Cloughjordan Ecovillage said the ecovillage had 50 serviced sites which could not be sold, despite demand, due to the wastewater-capacity issue and the attendant embargo on planning permissions in the village.

Donald Austin, said the CCDChad been successful in building a community crèche, the Thomas MacDonagh Museum and Library, woodland trails, a town park, and the Scohaboy Bog restoration project.

“Cloughjordan has always been a diverse town over the centuries and in the early 2000s,” he said, “it became even more so, with the addition of the ecovillage – bringing ideas, art, creativity, culture, music, and theatre, including a community organic farm, an eco-hostel, and an amphitheatre. But minister, all the projects I mentioned are in the past: we are now in the present and thinking about the future. In a time when I read and listen to so much talk about the lack of supply of housing, we have 50 serviced sites in the ecovillage, with people waiting to buy them, but they can’t be built on because of the lack of capacity in the sewerage plant. Furthermore, the Development Committee is planning to turn the old derelict mill into an arts and education centre. There are also plans to turn the old coach house into an information and educational centre for the ecovillage. Cloughjordan House, one of the most historical houses in the village, has developed a very successful business as a country house and wedding venue, and has become a significant employer in the area. It will bring over 15,000 people into the village next year, and has plans to develop and expand its business, but this is contingent on an upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant.”

Kristina Lomas, of Cloughjordan Ecovillage added: “There is a persistent strong demand for sites and housing here and we welcome that.”