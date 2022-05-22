IRELAND WEATHER: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

There is more unsettled weather on the way for Ireland this week according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the weather will be generally unsettled for the working week with showers most days. Temperatures will reach only the low to mid-teens.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Monday will bring sunny spells and widespread showers. The showers will turn increasingly heavy during the day, with a possibility of hail and thunder in places. A fresh day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and moderate gusty, northwest breezes.

Becoming dry and clear in most areas as showers largely clear early on Monday night. A few showers will continue overnight, mainly in western areas, but they will be isolated. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Tuesday will be another day of showers but also with good spells of sunshine. Showers won't be as heavy as those on Monday. It will turn cloudier in western areas in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with a moderate west to northwest breeze.

Dry for a time early on Tuesday night with thickening cloud. Outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic and spread eastwards overnight, as westerly breezes strengthen in Atlantic areas. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

Then latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that it will be breezy on Wednesday with showery rain clearing the east coast early on. Just a few showers with some sunny spells following in a fresh westerly airflow, overall a good deal of dry weather. Quite windy along Atlantic coasts with strong winds for a time there. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees, perhaps reaching 17 degrees in the southeast. Wednesday night will be largely dry with a few showers in Atlantic coastal areas, becoming cloudy or overcast. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty but it's looking like Thursday a cloudy day, with a few showers in the west and northwest, possibly a longer spell of rain. Elsewhere will likely be drier. Breezy in places with moderate to fresh southwest winds and highs of 14 to 18 degrees.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast adds that it will be rather cloudy with a few showers likely on Friday, but overall it looks like it will become more settled for next weekend with signs of high pressure building. Becoming a little warmer too with temperatures rising into the high teens.