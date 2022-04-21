IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days looks good

The weather for Ireland looks set to be mainly dry and sunny with just some showers in the coming days according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, there will be some showers at times but generally the weather will be dry with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid teens.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for the weather to be cloudy with rain and drizzle in the west and southwest this morning but otherwise dry with clear spells and patches of mist. The rain and mist will gradually clear through the morning and for the rest of the day there will be hazy sunny spells and isolated showers. A few heavy showers are possible in the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh east to southeast breeze.

Tonight there will be a few light showers in the south and southwest but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Friday morning will be largely dry with hazy sunny spells and just isolated light showers. Through the day it will become cloudier over the southern half of the country, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain. It will become breezy as a moderate to fresh east to northeast wind develops and highest temperatures will range between 13 and 16 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells developing for a time, but becoming cloudier again later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that on Saturday morning, it will be dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country but it will be cloudier further south with patches of light rain. During the afternoon, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop. The showers will be most frequent in the south and east but by evening most areas will be dry. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate to fresh northeasterly breeze.

Mostly dry with clear spells on Saturday night and a slight chance of light showers in the east. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for the weather to be dry with sunny spells during the morning but well scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest, with the light to moderate northeasterly wind continuing.