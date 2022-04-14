Search

14 Apr 2022

WEATHER IRELAND: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for Easter weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Apr 2022 4:08 PM

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the Easter weekend, the weather will be unsettled through weekend, with rain on Saturday followed by showers for Easter Sunday and Monday. It will be mild to start but turning cooler from later Sunday.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Good Friday

According to Met Eireann, the weather on Good Friday will start mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will brighten up and become drier through the day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Lingering showers will die out early on Friday night, becoming mostly dry with long clear spells. Some mist and fog will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Easter Saturday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Saturday will be largely dry to start with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, some drizzle likely near the south coast. A spell rain will spread over the western half of the country through the day, heaviest and most persistent in the southwest. The east will likely stay dry and bright until evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

A cloudy night on Saturday night with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country, occasionally turning heavy. Rain will be persistent in southern counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Easter Sunday

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that there will be rain to start on Easter Sunday, eventually clearing east during the day. It will be followed from the west by widespread showers, turning heavy at times in the afternoon with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears. Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Becoming largely dry with clear spells on Sunday night, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas. A colder night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Bank Holiday Monday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Bank Holiday Monday will feel much cooler with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some possibly heavy with hail. Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

